Ghana: Impact Amplifier Awards U.S.$1million Grant Under AOSF Project

Impact Amplifier (IA), a social impact-focused accelerator and capital advisory business entity, is awarding a grant of US$1 million to organisations under its Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF) project to address the problem of online safety in Africa.

The grant, being the second award, is open to applicants ranging from child-rights organisations, technology firms to human-rights advocates who have an innovative programme for dealing with online safety across Africa.

The project, with support from Google.org, would focus on four primary countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, it said the fund was grouped into three categories: transformative, maturing and catalytic.

"The transformative projects are intended to be larger in scale, reach multiple geographies and/ or potentially large number of beneficiaries. The maturing class is intended to test ideas at a larger scale, try new ideas within existing projects, and reach new audiences. Catalytic projects are intended to be smaller, targeted, and potentially only locally or culturally specific," it explained.

It said the transformative projects would attract a maximum grant of $50,000, maturing projects up to $25,000, and Catalytic projects $10,000.

Prospective applicants, according to the statement, have between March 1 and April 30, 2023 to submit their applications.

"Shortlisted applicants will be announced by May 31, 2023, and taken through the second stage of the application process. The finalists will be known by July 15, 2023," it added.