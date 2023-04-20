Ghana: Black Starlets Clinch Uefa U-16 Devt Tourney

19 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Starlets secured their third straight victory to win the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia after beating Switzerland in their last game.

The win against Switzerland ensured Ghana won the tourney unbeaten.

A brace from Ramsey Asumadu and Bosman Debrah's strike gave the Starlets a 3-2 win over Switzerland.

Ghana started on an impressive note,beating host nation Serbia 4-0, beat Spain in their second game before yesterday's 3-2 win over the Swiss.

The Starlets forward Benjamin Tsivanyo won the Golden Boot after bagging five goals in three matches. -Footballghana.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.