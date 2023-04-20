Ghana: NCCE Calls for Amendment of 1992 Constitution to Eradicate Ills of Society

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to the citizenry to ensure that the Amendment of the 1992 Constitution should eradicate the ills of society.

It cautioned that a new Constitution or amendment of the Constitution would not guarantee the progress, growth and development of Ghanaians "if we continue to be less patriotic."

"A country with an abundance of laws that are flouted with impunity, a new constitution or an amendment of the existing Constitution may not be the panacea to its challenges, rather, there ought to be a change of mindset and mending of old ways," the Commission explained.

Kathleen Addy,the Chairperson of NCCE, noted that amendment of the Constitution could be possible however, citizens must ensure the amendment eradicated the ills as a society.

She reminded Ghanaians to be keenly aware of the many challenges plaguing the nation which many of them would not be resolved by constitutional amendments but by change of mindset and mending of lifestyle.

"No constitutional reform can guarantee that paid government employees do not extort arbitrary fees before rendering service to the citizenry, we can set ourselves up for disappointments if we proceed as if constitutional reforms will resolve all pertinent issues faced as a people.

"Reform the constitution if you must, but we do not want it to be another processes that gets hijacked by the elite and interest groups with agenda," MsAddystressed to buttress her point.

She underscored the need to chart a road map towards constitutional review that had multi-partisan and multi-stakeholder approach and that consideration should influence the processes.

According to her, if citizens did not get the dynamics right, at least the two leading political parties and all the other political parties involved, citizens would move and there would be nothing to build.

Ace Ankomah, a private legal practitioner, observed that Ghanaians did not deserve the Constitution they wanted to amend because they had failed to demand adherence to existing provisions crucial for deepening probity, accountability, democracy and transparency.

He pointed out that whilst Ghanaians sat aloof, the political class and other arms of government had been engaged in gerrymandering and adoptedlackluster approach over the past three decades in implementing certain provisions that would have had an immense benefit to the citizenry.

"These provisions include promulgation of spousal right property law, and the modification of loan regime so we must sit down and have introspection on how have we been faithful to the document that we want to be changed and if we have not been able to protect it, whatever we do will just be another piece of paper," Mr Ankomah entreated.