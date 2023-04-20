Nigeria: Iwuanyanwu Is New President-General of Ohanaeze

He was recently criticised by some Yoruba leaders for tagging their ethnic group as "political rascals."

Nigerian politician and entrepreneur, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has emerged as the new president-general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The new president-general was presented to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by a delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by its Chairman, Cletus Ilomuanya, at the New Executive Council Chambers Government House, Owerri on Wednesday, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

Mr Iwuanyanwu replaces the immediate past president-general of the Igbo group, George Obiozor, whose death was announced in December.

Mr Ilomuanya, a traditional ruler, informed the governor that the decision to adopt Mr Iwuanyanwu was taken at the Imo State Council of Elders at its first quarterly meeting on 13 April in Owerri, the state capital.

He described Mr Iwuanyanwu as a "dynamic, versatile, purpose driven and broad-minded personality of impeccable pedigree" and appealed to the governor to grant his approval to his adoption by the council.

Mr Uzodinma, while endorsing Mr Iwuanyanwu, commended the council of elders for their choice.

The governor congratulated the new president-general for accepting to serve Igbos and the nation in the capacity.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Iwuanyanwu described his adoption and the role he is to play as president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide as a "sacred duty."

He said he was happy to accept the position, pointing out that it was also a surprise that Igbos can unanimously accept that one person leads them without struggles.

He expressed hope that God will lead him through in his new journey.

Plans for Igbo

Mr Iwuanyanwu appreciated Mr Uzodinma for his numerous achievements, particularly in the areas of road infrastructure, health and education in the State.

He said his plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo will include making the body financially self-sufficient, improving the agricultural sector in Igboland, setting up a council of academics in the area of education and generally, ensuring that Igboland becomes an industrial hub.

Ohanaeze new president-general at a glance

Mr Iwuanyanwu hails from Atta, a community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Before his emergence as the new president-general, he was the chairman of Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

At different times, he had unsuccessfully sought to be Nigeria's president.

A graduate of engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr Iwuanyanwu, 80, is the founder of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland Football Club, which has won several local and international championships.

The octogenarian was the publisher of Daily Champion newspaper.

He was recently criticised by some Yoruba leaders for tagging their ethnic group as "political rascals."