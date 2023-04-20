Liberian Revenue Authority Turns Over Contrabands to Guinean Customs Counterparts

Monrovia — The Customs Department of the Liberian Revenue Authority (LRA) has turned over a truckload of 278 Cartons of assorted prohibited cigarettes seized at the Liberian--Guinean border in Nimba County.

The turnover cigarettes were smuggled into the Country on the 7th of February, 2023, and confiscated by Customs with the support of other members of the joint security operatives at the Bololewee Sub-port, Yekepa.

Turning over the impounded goods in Diecke, Guinea on April 15, the head of LRA Customs Anti-Smuggling & Investigation Unit (ASIU), Abel Sneh, informed the Guinean Customs Authority that the prohibited cigarettes pose security and health threat to Liberia.

The goods, he said, was treated in keeping with section 1214 of the adopted modernized customs code of 2018, which addresses Customs Control, Prohibitions and Restrictions. Manager Sneh further stated that the turnover is in keeping with the Customs Convention on Mutual Assistance and Cooperation for the Prevention, Investigation, and Repression of Customs offenses and the Tripartite Agreement signed in November 2022 between the three Customs Administrations, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Manager Sneh welcomed the cordial working relationship between the three Customs Administrations, especially the sharing of information and intelligence to prevent contraband, ensure security and safety and protect and enhance Customs revenue collection.

He also encouraged Customs Officers and all other border security personnel assigned at the various entry points of both countries to remain steadfast in performing their duties and to remain vigilant and more cooperative, mentioning that the method of smuggling used in this operation is the first of its kind, adding that, this operation would not have been successful if not for the stronger ties of the government of both countries and Customs administrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, receiving the consignment on behave of his government and country, the Guinean Customs Head assigned at the Liberia-Guinea border, Musa Camara, thanked his Liberian counterpart for a job well done and acknowledged that the seizure and return process by the Liberian Customs has been a regular endeavor and is highly appreciated by his government.

He noted that the Guinean Government is fully aware of the hard work done by the Liberian Government to ensure border security and facilitate regional trade, adding that they will continue to do all in their power to play their parts in making sure that smuggling and unwanted activity are discontinued once the two countries continue to work together.