Liberia: LAA Wins 2023 Bestman Memorial Football Tournament

Monrovia — The 4th Edition of the Pennoh W. Bestman (PWB) Memorial Football Tournament ended with so much fanfare as Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) defeated Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) in an action-packed grand final on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Willis D. Knuckles Sports Stadium in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

LAA's captain, Elton Tuning, scored his team's first goal in the first half followed by second goal by teammate Lorenzo Watkins. LBDI also scored a goal during the first half, ending the highly contested first half with LAA in the lead.

LBDI endeavored containing LAA during most of the first half despite conceding two goals. However, later in the second half, LBDI's defense became overwhelmed by consistent pressure from their opponents.

Alexander Dargbe scored Airport Authority's third goal while Frank Bindah scored the fourth goal in the 80th minute of the game from a pass lobbed by teammate Alexander Dargbe. Final score: LAA 4-1 LBDI.

In prior games on the same day, Liberia Black Star forced Alpha Old-timers All-star team to a 3 - 3 draw in an exhibition football match. And in the first game of the tournament, LBDI defeated Orange Liberia Football team 2 - 1 while LAA defeated GOTSAC 2 - 1.

In the kickball exhibition game, Girls of Black Star defeated Orange Liberia Kickball team 4 - 3. During intermission a program was held to recognize individuals and sponsors/partners for their commitment to the tournament.

Partners, including Alpha Old-timers, MANCO, TAMMA Corporation, Orange Liberia, were presented Certificate of Appreciation while other teams were presented Certificates of Participation.

Liberia Black Star wishes to extend appreciation to members and partners for supporting the 2023 PWB Memorial Football Tournament.