West Africa: ECOWAS Resident Representative Urges Inducted Volunteers to Be a Political

Monrovia — The Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, has warned young volunteers under the institution's flagship program to avoid politics or political affiliations in the country ahead of the polls on October 10, 2023.

Nine ECOWAS volunteers from Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone were inducted to champion peace and development across the country. These volunteers are assigned to teach several disciplines in various high schools across the country. The new volunteers are the fourth badge since the end of the civil unrest in Liberia, which ushered in a new democratic space with citizens.

Accordingly, the ECOWAS volunteerism program, which was birthed out of conflict in both Liberia and Sierra Leone, has provided the opportunity for young people within the ECOWAS region to volunteer their services to these countries and help boost peaceful co-existence.

Speaking during the opening of the induction and training workshop, Ms. Nkrumah said volunteers must remember that they are ambassadors and must abide by the core values of the ECOWAS principle. She said, "We are in an era in Liberia where we will be going to elections soon. As much as possible and in accordance with the ECOWAS principles, our regulations, and our values, please be as apolitical as possible. You are not here to become political agents for any party. Whatever your views are in terms of politics must remain with you. Also, do not come and refresh your political affiliations or your political leniency, but remain apolitical and do your work as effectively as possible."

The ECOWAS Resident Representative encouraged volunteers to build social cohesion amongst the people in those different counties. She further disclosed that as ECOWAS volunteers, they should also build capacity development and add value to the human capital in diverse fields as they serve.

"There are issues that cause divisive tendencies. You must build social cohesion there. So what you teach must build cohesion. How you conduct yourself must undefeatedly be part of the building," she said. "The truth universal value of discipline, honesty, nation-building, patriotism must and must also be full of the young children that you teach." Adding, "Leave an indelible mark, positive values, and meaningful thoughts in the minds of young men, women, and children that will benefit."

Also speaking, the Director of Youth and Sports Development at the ECOWAS Commission, Francis Chuks Njoaguani, stated that the induction workshop provides a unique opportunity for these young professionals to learn about the principle of regional volunteering. According to him, it will also give the license for these volunteers to pledge their commitment to fully serve the host and contribute to the development of Liberia and Africa. He told volunteers to mainly concentrate on practical and immediate solutions to the problems of the communities they serve whenever the needs arise.

Said Njoaguani, "Your commitment as ECOWAS volunteers has a revolving impact but not only on yourself but the host communities, West Africa, and Africa. That is why you give meaning to the sole dream of ECOWAS integration. As young people, you are not only the future of our region but most importantly the present. You are real people helping people and learning from them as well. You are leading the way of the common and resolute citizenry that our community is endeavoring." He added, "You are the symbol of ECOWAS integration where it matters most, at the grassroots where you are all deployed, where people have no time for empty words."