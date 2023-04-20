Liberia: LISCR FC and Determine Girls Wins LFA First Division and Women Championship

Monrovia — The Shipping Boys of LISCR FC and the women's upper league side Determine Girls have been crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association first division and the women's league, respectively.

LISCR FC's first division championship was confirmed on Monday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium following a convincing victory over Heaven Eleven FC.

The Shipping Boys now replaced Watanga FC as the champions of the Orange First Division league after a 3-1 victory over Heaven Eleven at the ATS. Michael Temeh put LISCR ahead of Heaven Eleven in the 35th minute with a powerful header, a lead they held on to for the entire half.

Heaven Eleven had the chance to level the score, but their player Moses Cooper missed a crucial penalty in the closing minutes of the first half. Back from the break, the Shipping Boys doubled their lead through Sierra Leonean striker Dumbuya in the 47th minute, but Heaven Eleven pulled a goal back from the legs of substitute Michael Komba.

The boys from Heaven had the chance to get back in the game after the sending off of Christopher Sergba, who was shown a second yellow card. LISCR put the match to bed in the 86th minute from Marlon Harrison from the penalty spot. Monday's result gave the Shipping Boys 59 points from 25 games, four points above Bea Mountain with 54 points.

According to the LFA, LISCR will be officially crowned champions on Sunday when they take on Sandi FC on the last day of the season. LISCR will, however, represent Liberia at the 2023/24 CAF Champions League. Meanwhile, the Shipping Boys are on track to win the double as they will face Watanga FC in the Orange Cup Final on April 30th. This is the fifth time the Shipping Boys have won the FA Cup, with the last being the 2021/2022 cup.

Elsewhere, in the women's upper league, Determine Girls continued their dominance of Liberian football by winning their third league title in a row. Determine Girls beat Ambassadors FC to retain the Upper Women's championship title by a convincing 17-0 victory over Bassa Girls in a match that raised concerns of match-fixing.

They won the title one point ahead of fierce challengers Ambassador FC, who seem to have lost the cup after points were awarded to Determine Girls from the DC Shooters' points deduction. Ambassadors, however, finished the season in second place on a promising note, winning their last fixture 12-0 against Hippo FC. The number of goals scored in Sunday's crucial Upper Women's championship brought mixed feelings.