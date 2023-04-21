Nigerian Military Kills 54 Terrorists, Rescues Over 400 Victims - DHQ

The DHQ says the terrorists were killed in various military operations across North-east, North-central and North-west regions of the country.

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the armed forces have in the last two weeks rescued 468 kidnapped victims and eliminated 54 terrorists in various operations across the North-east, North-central and North-west regions.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Mr Danmadami, a major general, said the troops also apprehended no fewer than 122 terrorists, bandits, their collaborators and other criminals across the zones within the period.

He added that 30 of the rescued victims who were injured have been hospitalised while the remaining were reunited with their families.

In the North-east, Mr Danmadami said troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operational activities at identified Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist camps and enclaves at high grounds, villages and forests within the zone.

He said the troops neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 40 logistics suppliers including one female, four terrorists informants, and rescued 206 civilians.

According to him, a total of 501 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising 60 male adults, 176 female adults and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

"Troops also recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two AK49 rifles, one AK56 rifle, one GPMG, one RPG tube, one PK MG and two RPG bombs.

"Also recovered were 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm by 29mm special and 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo.

"Also, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 round of 7.62mm x 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm by 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, seven dane guns and the sum of N103,505 only, as well as other sundry items, were recovered.

"All recovered items, arrested Boko Haram/lSWAP terrorists, terrorists logistics suppliers, were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

"While the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled for further action.

"The rescued civilians were given medical attention before being handed over to relevant authorities for further action," he said.

In North-central, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stoke apprehended 44 suspected criminals and rescued 252 civilians during the period.

He said the troops also recovered a cache of arms, 18 mobile phones, 38 railway sleepers amongst other sundry items.

In the North-west, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested 33 others and rescued 10 kidnapped civilians.

He said that the troops recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 16 AK47 magazines, 1,531 rounds of 7.62mm special, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted) ammo, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) ammo, and 30 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special.

"Other items recovered include 87 Detonators, 33 rolls of detonator cables, 11 safety fuses, 43 main explosive chargers, 25 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, boafeng radios, 887 rustled cattle, seven trucks and the sum of N230,900.

"All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action," he said.