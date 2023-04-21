Nigeria: Court Orders Medical Observation of 'Obi-Dient' Who Caused Stir On Ibom Flight

A Magistrate's Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered that a member of the 'Obi-dient' political movement, Obiajulu Ujah, who caused a stir at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja a few weeks ago, be remanded for one month medical observation at the Kuje Correctional Centre to enable medical experts determine his mental status.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ujah recently caused commotion on an Abuja-Lagos bound Ibom Air flight when he threatened that President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not be sworn-in on May 29.

He was subsequently de-boarded and handed over to the Airport security. He was later arraigned in court.

While at the prison, the court ordered that Ujah, who was put on trial for a criminal charge marked CR/08/23 by the FCT Commissioner of Police, be carefully examined by medical personnel and in writing, give the court, report of the state of the mind of the defendant.

Magistrate Abdulazeel Ismail Muhammed of the Magistrate Court issued the order in Zuba Magisterial District where Ujah is facing criminal trial.

In his ruling on the mental state of the defendant, Magistrate Muhammed said: "Having carefully considered, examined and scrutinised the Medical Report before me, dated 17th day of April, 2023 and signed by Dr. Olusegun Shoyombo, Consultant Psychiatrist. I am of the considered opinion that the defendant in the instant case, cannot defend himself.

"In the light of this, and having found that the defendant requires urgent medical attention. In the interest of justice, I hereby invoke the Provision of Section 278(3) & (4) ACJA, 2015 which provides thus; 'Where the Court is not satisfied that the defendant is capable of making his defence, the Court shall adjourn the trial or proceedings and shall remand the person for a period not exceeding 1 month to be detained for observation in some suitable place.

"A defendant detained in accordance with subsection (3) of this section shall be kept under observation by a medical officer during the period of his remand and before the expiration of that period, the medical officer shall:

"Give to the court his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of that person; and

"Where he is unable within the period to form any definite opinion, he shall so certify to the court and ask for a further remand and such further remand may extend to a period of 3 months.

"It is my considered opinion in the instant case, that remanding the defendant for observation in a suitable place with requisite multidisciplinary medical care and medical personnel, will promote and guarantee the interest of justice and fundamental right of the defendant guaranteed under Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2018.

"From all these, and the need to prevent the risk of jumping medical treatment and having found that, Kuje Correctional Facility has the required and requisite medical personnel. I hereby order that, the defendant be remanded for medical observation for 1 month, at Kuje correctional facility."

The Magistrate said that the medical personnel shall accord the defendant the requisite medical treatment, at the expense of Federal Government of Nigeria.

He also ordered that the medical officer shall provide to the court his opinion in writing as to the state of mind of the defendant, during the period of his remand and before the expiration of that period.