South Africa: Generator Included - - How Eastern Cape Government Fixed Up Dilapidated Airport for UAE Royals

Once the hub of the short-lived and grandly named Ciskei International Airways, the Bulembu Airport near Qonce -- despite a multi-million rand facelift in 2007 -- had become a place where 'airplanes did not land anymore'. But after a R20-million donation from the United Arab Emirates, the Eastern Cape government upgraded the facility and installed a generator to prepare for the arrival of the president of the UAE.

The princely sum of R20-million was donated by the United Arab Emirates to enable the Eastern Cape government to get the Bulembu Airport near Qonce (formerly King William's Town) ready for a visit by the country's royal family and its president.

This included a generator to provide power in case of rolling blackouts.

Private planes transporting the leader of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his entourage, arrived at Bhisho-Bulembu Airport this week for a visit to the Sheik's game reserve between Makhanda and Bedford.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's office said this was a private visit and not at the invitation of the premier. Khuselwa Rantje, the Eastern Cape government's head of communication, said the airport was, in line with South Africa's protocols, temporarily designated as a port of entry to enable the passage of the UAE leader.

"All relevant resources have been put in place at the airport to ensure adherence to the laws of the country," she said.

"Bhisho-Bulembu Airport has been in existence for many years and upgrades were done years ago by the government. The province is working hard to strengthen trade relations with the...