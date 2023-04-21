Nigeria: Twitter Removes Legacy Verified Checkmarks

Many notable Twitter users lost their verified blue check marks on Thursday.

The affected accounts were previously verified with blue check marks by the company's former leadership as a way to identify accounts belonging to public organizations and high-profile users.

CEO Elon Musk had initially said it would wind down the system on April 1. But the date passed and nothing happened. Then last week, Musk announced a final date of April 20.

With the removal process underway, some users saw their blue check marks disappear.

Notable Nigerians including politicians, journalists and Entertainers such as Wizkid, Davido amongst others lost their legacy verified badges.

The check marks, which were free, are now available through Twitter Blue -- a subscription service the company launched last year.

The 5,000 Naira monthly service is the latest step by Musk to monetize Twitter since buying the platform in October for $44 billion.