Nigeria: Yar'Adua, Kyari, 21 Others Make List of Tinubu's Inauguration Committee

20 April 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Agba

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has submitted 14 names, including Col Abdulazeez Yar'Adua, younger brother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, as members of the Presidential Transition Committee ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

The committee is to plan the week-long activities leading to the inauguration of Tinubu and vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, as president and vice-president of the country on May 29.

A letter submitted to secretary to government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, noted that Yar'Adua as the head of security and ceremonial parade for the inauguration.

In the 14-member list of the committee, director of media and publicity of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, is nominated as Head of Media and Publicity, even as acting national deputy chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, is coordinate and direct the committee's finance and budget.

Other members of the committee and their duties are as follows: executive director of Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Stella Okotete (Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring); APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu (Medical Team); former governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Makinde Araoye (Venue, Parade and Swearing in); ex-Director General of National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Danladi Bako (Inauguration Lecture) and Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, daughter of the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), who will anchor the pre-Inauguration dinner and gala night.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children's Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

The APC campaign team confirmed the letter announcing the appointments.

