South Africa: Electricity Minister Paints Bleak Picture of Power Supply - South African News Briefs - April 21, 2023

Minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gives an update on his visits to Eskom power stations between March 20 to 31, 2023.

Electricity Minister Paints a Bleak Picture of South Africa's Power Supply

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has expressed concern about the country's electricity supply ahead of the winter season, reports SABC News. He drafted an action plan to reduce rolling blackouts and presented it to the Cabinet and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC). The plan includes immediate steps to avert higher stages of rolling blackouts, as the demand for electricity is expected to increase significantly. Ramokgopa acknowledges that the outlook is bleak due to an unreliable grid, but the proposal aims to prevent the situation from worsening during the winter season and beyond.

Shock and Outrage as Bodies of Two Boys Found Mutilated in Soweto

The bodies of two boys, aged six and five, were found mutilated and dumped in White City and Rockville, reports SABC News. It is alleged that the boys were kidnapped the day before. The Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi visited the bereaved families and emphasised the need for law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators. He expressed concern about the increasing number of missing children and women in communities and the culture of lawlessness that allows such crimes to occur with impunity. The boy who survived is providing information to the police, and the family is being provided with protection, counselling, and support.

Ethiopians Arrested for R100K Bribery Plot to Steal from Spar

Two Ethiopian suspects have been arrested in Secunda, Mpumalanga for allegedly bribing a security guard at a Spar supermarket with R100,000 to steal goods worth R250,000 from the store, reports IOL. The suspects had approached the security guard and asked him to steal from the storeroom and deliver the goods to their shops. The security guard reported the matter to his boss, who then contacted the Hawks for investigation. A joint operation involving the Hawks, Serious Corruption, K9 Unit, and other stakeholders led to the arrest of the suspects. The stolen groceries, cash, and the vehicle used in the crime were seized for further investigation.

More South African news