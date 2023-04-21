Nigeria: Nscia Announces End of Ramadan for Nigerian Muslims, Eid-El-Fitr Is Friday

20 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

The announcement follows the positive reports of crescent moon sighting in various locations in Nigeria, the monarch said

The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared that the Ramadan fast has ended Thursday while the Eid-el-Fitr will be on Friday.

The NSCIA, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, said this in a broadcast Thursday evening.

The announcement follows the positive reports of crescent moon sighting in various locations in Nigeria, the monarch said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to "accept our worship in the month of Ramadan."

The National moonsighting committee is expected to release a detailed statement shortly.

The Eid-ul-fitr festival marks the end of Muslim fasting month, Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar where Muslims abstain from food, drink and sexual pleasure from dawn to dusk.

In the lunar Muslim calendar, each month begins with the sighting of the new moon.

The Ramadan and other months are either twenty-nine or thirty days, depending on when the new crescent is sighted.

Saudi Arabia and some other Muslim countries are also observing Eid-el-fitr Friday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.