Liberia: ' I Have Nothing Against Boakai'

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says he has nothing personal against former Vice President Joseph Boakai and would support him if he makes the run-off instead of him (Cummings).

"I have nothing against former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai. In fact, we have been the ones calling for opposition Unity. Moreover, I am not the one that left the CPP, it's Amb. Boakai. And so, we are open and willing to work with him once he comes back," Mr. Cummings told followers on Thursday at a Town Hall meeting in New Kru Town while responding to a call for an opposition merger.

He continued: "However, I have said that when we go for second round, and I don't get to the second round, I will support Amb. Boakai because I believe he will do better than President George Weah. That is my opinion, and I will call on all my supporters that if I don't make it to the second round, I will support the opposition candidate" Mr. Cummings assured.

"I Alexander B. Cummings standard bearer of the CPP and ANC in the likely case that we don't make it to the second round, we will support whoever makes it to the second round because they will be better" Mr. Cummings emphasized.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that if the CPP works harder and reaches far in length and width of Liberia, the party can make it to the second round, hoping at that stage the opposition would be able to support him as well.

Mr. Cummings during his Town Hall meeting on Thursday rubbished claims that the opposition community in Liberia is weak. He said regardless of what many think of the opposition, they will ensure that Liberia gets the best in 2023.

He said the country is in reverse gear under the current administration, adding that poverty in the country has hit its zenith compared to 5 years ago.

He bemoaned that the country has a lot of resources that have been misused, misapplied, and stolen by the CDC government, something he vowed that he will change and set standards.

Liberians head to the polls in October in what appears to be a hotly contested election with incumbent President Weah, former vice president Boakai, and former Coca-Cola Executive Cummings being the front runners in a race that is likely to feature dozens of presidential candidates including independents.

There have been repeated calls for a united opposition as a means of wrestling power from football icon George Weah. The calls have been echoed throughout the country for both Boakai and Cummings, who were once part of the opposition CPP to reunite.

But the road to reconciliation has become wider since the former vice president testified in a forgery case against Mr. Cummings. The case was subsequently dropped by the government after six months of trial due to a lack of sufficient evidence to continue.

The case grew out of an allegation filed by the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) of Businessman Benoni Urey accusing Mr. Cummings of forging his signature on a CPP framework document.

Both the ALP and Unity Party of former vice president Boakai pulled out of the CPP during the failed trail. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah