Ghana: Housing Ministry to Deploy System for Advance Flood Notice to Flood-Prone Communities

The people living in communities prone to the menace of flooding will have the benefit of advance notice of flooding to take steps to protect their lives and property.

This measure follows the design of a Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System (FEWS) that helps to look into the future with regard to droughts, floods, reservoirs and water quality.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye who revealed this at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday noted that the design of the system is completed and it is expected that the processes leading to the engagement of a service provider will be finalized for the system to be deployed.

The Minister indicated that the deployment of the FEWS is part of Government's comprehensive programme to tackle flooding in vulnerable communities under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

"The $200m project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank, has seen government made significant progress in the implementation of projects meant to mitigate flood risk and solid waste management challenges in the Greater Accra Region," he stated.

He stated that projects such as performance-based dredging of the Odaw river, drainage improvement works at Achimota, Nima and Kaneshie are about to commence following the completion of all the needed procurement processes.

"It is expected that construction of these drainage improvement works will commence in the next few months," the Minister added.

Whilst highlighting the progress that has been made, the sector minister acknowledged the need to improve drainage infrastructure in many other communities, noting that government will invest resources in demonstration of its commitment to tackling Ghana's perennial flooding challenge.