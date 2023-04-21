Liberia: ULCHS Receives Full Accreditation to Offer Basic Midwifery Program

The University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS) has received full accreditation from the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) to offer direct entry to BSc in Midwifery.

The decision was announced by LBNM authorities on April 17, 2023, through a letter addressed to Dr. Bernice T. Dahn, Vice President for the College of Health Sciences at the University of Liberia.

Authorized by LBNM Chairperson Mr. Humphrey Gibbs Loweal and LBNM Registrar/Executive Secretary Ms. Cecelia C. Kpangbala-Flomo, the communication stated that ULCHS had met 92% of the total standards and verification criteria, resulting in full accreditation. The LBNM authorities termed the achievement as a commendable accomplishment.

A school must meet 80% or above of the achievement standards to achieve full accreditation and recognition status. Having completed the required standards for accreditation, LBNM has granted ULCHS all honors, rights, privileges, and obligations to function as an accredited Basic Midwifery Program to offer Direct Entry BSc for three years starting from April 17, 2023, to April 17, 2026.

ULCHS is required to sustain and improve the standards achieved while rectifying any missed verification criteria. LBNM will conduct Quality Assurance (QA) assessments in the first two years of ULCHS' operation, adding classroom standards that could not be assessed once the institution has students.

LBNM requires that all Midwifery students be indexed in the first sixty days of admission using the LBNM indexing portal. Each student receives a Clinical Logbook after the successful and timely completion of the indexing process. Additionally, ULCHS is required to share with LBNM the full name, license number, email, and cell number of the head of the Midwifery Program.

The assessment evaluates ULCHS compliance with LBNM educational standards on Clinical Instruction & practice (Clinical Training Resources & placement), Institution Infrastructure and Training Materials (Physical Facilities & Educators/Faculties) and Institution Management (Governance, Program evaluation & Continuous Quality improvement).

On February 23, 2023, a team from LBNM visited ULCHS to conduct an accreditation assessment for the proposed midwifery program. During the meeting, ULCHS administration met with LBNM assessment team to discuss the processes involved with the accreditation assessment proceedings. Dr. Bernice T. Dahn, Vice President of the College of Health Sciences, welcomed the assessment team and assured her staff's commitment to the process.

ULCHS's full accreditation to offer a Basic Midwifery Program by LBNM is a significant achievement, marking a new milestone for the institution. With this accreditation, ULCHS is empowered to provide quality education in midwifery while maintaining the high standards required by LBNM.