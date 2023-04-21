Liberia: Kemayah Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to Free and Fair

--As EU Electoral Observation Exploratory Mission visits Liberia

Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has assured the visiting six-man EU Electoral Observation Exploratory Mission and other international partners of Liberia's unwavering commitment to holding free, fair and transparent elections in October 2023.

Amb. Kemayah further indicated that the forthcoming General and Presidential Elections in October 2023 are very crucial to consolidating Liberia's democracy as well as the sustenance of peace and national development.

Foreign Minister Kemayah also reiterated the unwavering commitment of President Dr. George Manneh Weah to maintain peace and stability in Liberia, adding "Our government is prepared to conduct a free, fair, transparent, peaceful, inclusive and credible general and Presidential elections in October 2023 this year."

The Dean of the Cabinet made these remarks on Thursday, April 20, 2023, when the Visiting EU Electoral Observation Exploratory Mission to Liberia paid a courtesy call on him at his Foreign Ministry office on Capitol Hill.

The Liberian chief diplomat told the visiting EU team that he is absolutely confident that the outcome of a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and inclusive electoral process will further enhance the sustenance and consolidation of peace in Liberia, which he said is the foundation for a thriving democracy, and the pursuit of the national development agenda.

Foreign Minister Kemayah recounted that an inclusive process will ensure the continual participation of all Liberians in the political and governance process of the country.

Amb. Kemayah said the government of Liberia, under President Weah welcomes and cherishes the EU and other members of the international community's desire of deploying observation team in Liberia to observe the campaign processes, leading to the day of the elections and post-election activities.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, H. E. Laurent Delahouse, who escorted the team to the Foreign Ministry, said the Observation Mission is in the country to engage and hold discussions with the Government of Liberia and other stakeholders in the country as it relates to October 10, 2023, General and Presidential Elections, noting that the mission will observe the logistics, financial and security situation in the country among others.

Ambassador Delahouse stated that members of the Delegation are happy to host the Visiting team, which is an autonomy Observation mission of the EU, in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For her part, Mrs. Yasmina Sioud, who heads the delegation from the Democracy and Election Division of the EU disclosed that they are in Liberia for two weeks on a technical observation mission.

According to her, while in Liberia, her team is expected to meet and hold discussions with all stakeholders in the country, adding that the EU Electoral Observation Exploratory Mission looks forward to receiving an invitation from the Government of Liberia to come and observe the upcoming elections in October.

Madam Sioud also narrated that they are in the country to explore how the EU will deplore its Observation mission in Liberia for the October 2023 General and Presidential Elections, as well as to make an informed decision on how the Observation team will work in all parts of Liberia.