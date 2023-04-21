Liberia: UL Digitizes Admission of New Students

The University of Liberia (UL) has launched a digital platform through which candidates can apply for admission in a bid to ease the burden of students queuing in long lines to be processed for registration and admission.

UL President Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson. Jr. launched the platform on the UL Fendall campus Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Candidates for undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools who have passed UL entrance will pay their admission fees through a mobile money platform, and upload all their required information onto the UL digital admission portal.

Candidates who meet all requirements will receive their admission letters digitally.

The platform allows incoming students to do an online admission process without going through the stress of standing in long queues or commuting between Fendall and UL Capitol Hill campuses.

Aside from saving time, it also saves money for candidates. According to the UL President, the initiative will give new students who successfully passed the 2022 first and second entrances the opportunity to now begin their admission process from the comfort of their homes, offices, businesses, and wherever they are.

"Our Office of Enrollment Services, the Registration and Enhancement Committee, the Office of Information Communication Technology, and the Vice President for Academic Affairs, who supervised this exercise will work with us to get the job done," said Dr. Nelson.

"The young men and women who were successful in the UL 2022 first and second entrance exams can now begin the process of admission to the University of Liberia," he furthered.

Dr. Nelson indicated that the process will make it easier for the new entries to the UL, as the school continues on the path of digitalization.

"Right now, on behalf of the University of Liberia, administrative and faculty staff, and students, I am happy on this Thursday, April 20, 2023, to ... launch the online admission process of the University of Liberia," added Dr. Nelson.