Liberia: Cummings Storms New Kru Town

-- Tells citizens good leadership matters

Amidst rousing welcome by thousands of citizens including students, teachers, CPP partisans and well-wishers, the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings, on Thursday, April 20, visited several areas and learning institutions in New Kru Town (NKT) and Bushrod Island, District #16, Montserrado County.

Mr. Cummings accompanied by his wife, Teresa, and CPP stalwarts, visited with hundreds of beach and waterway workers at the New Kru Town Lagoon Beach, interacted with cross-section of teachers of the NKT Teachers Association, and held three seperate meetings with joint assemblies of students from 14 high schools across District #16.

At the Lagoon Beach, hundreds of workers accorded Mr. Cummings warm welcome and entertained with cultural dances, indicative of their appreciation for his visit. Mr. Cummings sought to obtain firsthand information about the deplorable and harsh living conditions of the people of New Kru Town.

The beach and waterway stretches from the then Hotel Africa belt to New Kru Town, Sinkor and through Congo Town, with thousands of youth dependent upon it for their livelihood.

While claiming backlog of compensation owed them by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government, they acknowledged with gratitude, the assistance by Mr. Cummings and acceptance of their invitation as the first Presidential candidate to visit with them.

Mr. Cummings also had an encounter with a cross-section of teachers of the New Kru Teachers Association, with estimated membership of 2,400, from 43 schools in the District.

The teachers lamented the deteriorating school conditions including the lack of libraries and laboratories, and inadequate salaries and incentives, which is making life difficult for teachers and school workers.

They spoke of the lack of government subsidies, especially for private and faith based schools, badly needed to improve the learning environment and ease the huge financial burdens on parents and guardians.

Cummings held four other seperate discussions with joint assemblies of students at the Trinty United Methodist School in New KruTown; the St. Mary Catholic School in Duala, Bushrod Island; the Assembly of God High school; and the Wesleyan Academy, both on Caldwell Road.

Schools in attendance included the Juah School, the Greater Vision School System, the Diana E. Davies School, the New Era International School, and the Assembly of God High School in New Kru Town amongst others.

Student representatives of the various schools spoke of the many challenges, including lack of libraries and laboratories in schools, and the increasing high cost of tuition and other fees, warranted by the lack of government support to schools.

New Kru Town, predominantly of the Kru tribe, followed by the Grebo, Bassa and other ethnic groups, was founded in 1916 by Kru Fishermen, with John Naklen as its first Governor. It is one of the most densely populated communities and considered a stronghold of the CDC in District #16, Montserrado County.

In seperate remarks, Mr Cummings expressed gratitude for the high turnout and warm reception accorded him and his delegation, especially in the Borough of New Kru Town.

The CPP Standard Bearer, while stressing the imperative need for adequate government funding to education, with emphasis on teachers training, better salaries, and well equipped schools to better prepare young people considered the future of Liberia, said good leadership matters.

Cummings said good leadership matters and it is critical in accelerating economic development that will ensure better living conditions and a prosperous nation.

The CPP Standard Bearer said by every measure, Liberia is bad off in terms of high unemployment, high cost of living, lack of essential social services and infrastructures, and rampant corruption.

Cummings said Liberia considered one of the oldest nations in the world at 175, is the least developed country due to the country's persistent poor quality of leadership especially in the last five years under President George Weah's leadership.

The CPP Standard Bearer said, with few public officials in the Executive and Legislative branches of the CDC government amassing wealth, the vast majority of Liberians are lingering in abject poverty and deprived of essential social services including reliable electricity, pipe-borne water and better health care delivery service.

Cummings reiterated that a CPP Government will lead by example in all spheres of public service, with zero tolerance for corruption and bad behavior on the part of any public official.

He assured that irrespective of political/religious affiliations, and ethnicity, all Liberians will have equal rights and access to opportunities and jobs in keeping with the merit system and the law.

Cummings' visit in New Kru Town, was climaxed with a major encounter at the Borough Intellectual and Development Forum with questions and answers on the CPP agenda for real change, opposition unity, and his individual contribution to nation building and wellbeing of citizens.

Cummings said his individual and family contributions towards the wellbeing of Liberians and the nation, surpasses even President Weah, who is spending taxpayers money seemingly as his personal funds to appease Liberians.

The CPP Standard Bearer called on Liberians to evaluate their personal lifestyle and wellbeing, whether they are better off, than five years ago, and decide if President Weah deserves a second term of another bad and corrupt leadership.

Cummings rallied Liberians to act decisively, and change Liberia, come October 10, by making Mr. Weah a one term President. He noted that no amount of talking and wishful thinking will change Liberia, but rather through hard work, sacrifice and refraining from doing the same old thing and expecting different results.

Earlier, the CPP Standard Bearer dedicated a 10-room shower and latrine facility in the Borough of New Kru Town.

The shower and latrine facility erected through funding from ANC Global will provide relief for an estimated 10,000 residents of New Kru Town.