Ghana: Put Local Governance At Par With Parliament to Enhance C'nity Devt - Gunu

Individuals seeking to serve as lawmakers in Parliament have been urged to consider service at the local assembly level to enhance community development.

This is due to the quality of individuals that contest parliamentary seats and their commitment, dedication and determination to attaining the position can be of transformation to local governance, if they seek to also avail themselves at the district level.

James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explained that there was an unhealthy balance of quality between Parliament and the local assemblies which the latter needed to be elevated to help complement the work of the former.

Making the call after the vetting of aspirants for the upcoming primaries of the NDC, he said parliamentary aspirants with their resources would not only improve the quality of the membership of the assemblies but would also work to benefit community progress, growth and development.

"I want to encourage parliamentary aspirants that politics is not all about going to Parliament, I also believe in our local governance system, that many of them should be concerned about deepening our decentralised and local governance system by taking advantage of the next assembly elections.

"Pushing all good materials into Parliament affects the quality at the assembly level because if you elect weaker assembly members and stronger members of Parliament, the superstructure will be heavier than the substructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must look at this to have a balanced system of parliamentary democracy and decentralised governance in the country since both opportunities bring advantages and aspirants should consider the assembly so as to accelerate progress, growth and development of communities," Mr Gunu pointed out.

He revealed that all the 75 aspirants contesting the parliamentary primaries were cleared at the vetting, and those that would not make it to Parliament should look at contributing towards making the assemblies resourceful to improve livelihoods.

According to him, there were exceptional and resourceful people but out of the 75, only 18 would enter Parliament and appealed to the rest to endeavour to use their exceptional and resourcefulness to enhance the work of the assemblies.

Mr Gunu said the parliamentary primaries would be held on May 13 in all constituencies, and there were a total of 15 women among the 75 aspirants and all of them

had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the contest, its processes and outcome.