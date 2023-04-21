Ghana: Electrician Granted Gh¢70,000 Bail for Robbing Waiter of Phones, Money

20 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An electrician, who allegedly robbed a waiter of his bag containing an iPhone 7 mobile phone valued GH¢1,500, has been granted GH¢70,000 bail with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Eric Sowah Adjetey, accused, also robbed the waiter of his Alcatel mobile phone valued GH¢200 and cash of GH¢200.

Adjetey pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery. Meanwhile, his accomplice is currently at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah ordered that three sureties should be public servants, earning GH¢2000 a month.

Prosecution was also directed by the court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements by May 2, 2023.

The case has been adjourned to May 8, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Shadrack Sowah Anum, was a waiter and resided at Trade Fair-La, Accra, but sometimes slept at Teshie point 5, while accused resided at Teshie Sangoena.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.