Ghana: Electrician Granted Gh¢70,000 Bail for Robbing Waiter of Phones, Money

An electrician, who allegedly robbed a waiter of his bag containing an iPhone 7 mobile phone valued GH¢1,500, has been granted GH¢70,000 bail with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Eric Sowah Adjetey, accused, also robbed the waiter of his Alcatel mobile phone valued GH¢200 and cash of GH¢200.

Adjetey pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery. Meanwhile, his accomplice is currently at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah ordered that three sureties should be public servants, earning GH¢2000 a month.

Prosecution was also directed by the court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements by May 2, 2023.

The case has been adjourned to May 8, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant Shadrack Sowah Anum, was a waiter and resided at Trade Fair-La, Accra, but sometimes slept at Teshie point 5, while accused resided at Teshie Sangoena.