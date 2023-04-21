Liberia: Residents of Catholic Clinic Community in Logan Town Celebrate Access to Safe Water With Construction of Borehole By Best Sisters

Monrovia — After years of poor access to water, residents of Catholic Clinic Community in Logan Town finally heaved a sigh of relief as they came out in numbers to celebrate the inauguration of a borehole constructed by "Best Sisters", an umbrella organization of a group of Liberian Women in the United States of America.

For these residents, the borehole will enhance access to safe water, adequate sanitation and proper hygiene among others.

One of the women and residents of the community , Earhtlyn Pratt, decried how she and other women travelled miles away to access water for washing, cooking, cleaning, and drinking among others.

She added: "We have been suffering from a lack of water for many years. We go about seeking water from far away, carrying gallons.

"But this organization, "Best Sisters", surprised us. Today, water is close to us. I am very happy," she expressed.

Also speaking, the chairman and elder of the community, Mr. Adicius Nagbe Pouh, said "Best Sisters" has given the community people hope by the construction of the borehole.

"We suffered for long, our school-going kids were the ones feeling the pinch from this whole water business but we thank God for Best Sisters Organization, and we are going to protect the borehole because it's very important to us," he said.

Best Sisters Organization, through the Gertrude Water, also purchased mineral water sachets and distributed them among young baby mothers without cost attached.

The group is currently visiting orphans at orphanages donating useful items and food stuffs around the country with Bong County being the focus of starting point.

The Best Sisters Organization is working in collaboration with Getrude Life Water's Executive Director to implement its projects in Liberia.

The Executive Director of Gertrude Life Water lead implementer of Best Sisters Organization projects, Robert A.Cummings, said Best Sisters has been doing well in supporting Liberians back home.

Robert said the organization had been working with orphanage homes in Bong County and providing safe drinking water for Liberians.

He said Best Sister International is a non-political organization that is involved in giving hope to the hopeless through basic services and the Logan Town Community is just one of the communities that has benefited from the organization since its establishment.

According to Robert, members of the organization are all Liberian that hail from various communities in and out of Monrovia.

"The main reason we decided to build this borehole is because the community in which they built the pump is over populated and also host a clinic that they too may need water and they will always do all it takes make the citizens have access to some basic services," he said.

Speaking further, Roberts said the cost of the project is put at USD$2000.