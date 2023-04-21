Ghana: Housing Ministry to Liaise With National Security to Enforce Building Regulations

The Ministry of Works and Housing has sought the support of National Security to aid Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in enforcing planning laws and building regulations.

The move is targeted at stopping the reclamation of reckless development of wetlands and other water bodies across the country defended by armed guards [landguards].

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye disclosed this at a press briefing on issues of flooding ahead of the rainy season on Tuesday in Accra.

The Minister stated that albeit the government's effort to build resilient communities that can withstand and reduce the incidence of flooding especially in Accra, certain human activities have hugely contributed to thwarting the investments in the provision of drainage infrastructure.

"Human activities have reduced the capacity of some rivers, resulting in backflow which in the process, flood communities upstream, noting that these illegal activities are widespread in many parts of the country," he emphasised.

He noted that activities of developers in areas such as Tseaddo, Kpeshie Reserves, Railway Reserve Line at Roman Ridge, Villagio site, Amanfro, and Teshi Bush Road in the Ledzokuku Municipality have led to the destruction of buffers meant to hold stormwater, and consequently resulted in flooding the area.

The Minister hinted that, about Seven Hundred and Eighty-Five (785) buildings identified to be cited on waterways have been earmarked for demolition in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly as part of efforts by government to address the menace of flooding in Accra.

The demolition exercise, which is to be undertaken by the Assembly, is in response to the directives by the President of Ghana which mandates all Assemblies to ensure that buildings that impede the free flow of stormwater in drainage channels are cleared.