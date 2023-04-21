Nigeria: Twitter Removes Verification Badges of President-Elect, Tinubu - Atiku, Peter Obi, Others

Twitter's blue tick mass removal has touched Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar, including many reporters/journalists, celebrities and others' verification badges.

A check on the handles of these notable personalities, especially political figures including the Labour Party, All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate's Twitter handles Thursday night shows that the verification badges have disappeared.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrivel, earlier pledged to get rid of what he described as a "lords & peasants system."

Earlier dates set for the rollback of the ticks -- predominately used by celebrities, journalists, and politicians -- have slipped by without noticeable action.

But on Thursday high-profile accounts, as well as those of many reporters/journalists appeared to have had the checkmarks removed.

Politicians and official bodies also appeared to have been hit, with US Senator Brian Schatz objecting to the possible effect on public confidence in the event of disasters.