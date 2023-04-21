Nigeria: Police Ban Sachet Water, Praise Singers On Eid Prayer Ground

21 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kwara has banned sales of sachets water, otherwise called "pure water," vehicles, praise singers and sloganeering within the precincts of Eid prayer grounds in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command's Spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said the command's tactical teams, headed by the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, and members of the state's Eid Security Committee, took a tour of the Eid prayer ground to ensure that no opportunity is allowed for law-breakers and evil-minded people to access the Eid prayer ground.

"The command assured the public of its preparation for a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere before, during, and after the Eid- el-Fitr celebration.

"The CP advised Muslim faithful and members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the holidays.

"He added that reckless driving, overloading of vehicles by commercial transporters, acrobatic displays by motorcycle riders and drunkenness should be avoided by all means.

"Human and material resources available to the command have been deployed today to ensure hitch-free celebrations," the statement read in part.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.