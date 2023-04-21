Nigeria: President in Sallah Message Says 2023 Polls So Transparent His Party Lost Ground in Many States

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, reflected on the 2023 general election, and, again, concluded the exercise was so transparent that his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lost ground in many states.

Buhari's message came as many prominent Nigerian leaders, including the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, congratulated Muslims across the world, especially their Nigerian compatriots, ahead of today's Eid-el-fitri celebrations, marking the end of a successful month-long fasting period.

The leaders, who also included former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, preached love, peace, unity and social justice as the country began another democratic journey with the inauguration of a new government next month.

Other leaders, who sent words to Muslims in the country and around the world, were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; governors; as well as senators, among others.

The Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other agencies of government said had set plans in motion to tame any eventualities that might occur today as the Muslims celebrated.

Buhari, in a release last night by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, declared that the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general election in the country "will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of my administration, in addition to our neutrality in the conduct of the elections."

Insisting, "The outcomes of the elections were in line with my pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections," the president said, "I'm proud that I have created a level playing field for all contestants, regardless of party affiliation, in order to produce a fair outcome for all."

According to the president, "Free and fair elections are the only principles that give credibility to our democracy, because the subversion of the will of the people undermines democracy itself. The elections were so transparent that even members of my own party were routed and unseated. At no point did I interfere with the process in order to give unfair advantage to anyone."

Commenting on the Ramadan fast, Buhari congratulated Muslims on successfully completing this demanding spiritual obligation.

While praying to Allah to reward the Muslims for their sacrifices during the fasting season, he advised, "We shouldn't forget the important lessons of the Ramadan, which includes improving our bond with the underprivileged and poor members of society."

The president added, "Abstention from food and drinks during the fasting period had made it possible for us to appreciate the situation of those who go without eating every day."

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to serve Nigeria with honour and dignity by striving to build a more prosperous country. He thanked the Almighty Allah for the grace to witness this year's Eid-el-fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The president-elect, in his Sallah message to Nigerians, said for Muslims in the country and all over the world, Ramadan was a sacred spiritual obligation, as one of the five pillars of Islam.

Tinubu stated, "With the help of Almighty Allah, we have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah. We have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah.

"We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail."

The president-elect noted that beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting period imposed on everyone, the just concluded spiritual exercise had also helped the faithful to improve on moral character and refine their minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

Tinubu stated, "At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living. This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans, regardless of creed, region and ethnicity, love for our communities and love for country.

"To love one another, have compassion, empathy and love our beloved country means we must become better citizens in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed."

He said Nigerians must constantly seek to become a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication to duty, and honesty.

Atiku: Let's Join Forces to Build More United Nigeria

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, called on fellow Muslims to join efforts towards building a more united Nigeria. Atiku stated this in the light of recent bitter divisions caused by national politics.

The former vice president, in his goodwill Sallah message, said, "Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year's Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges that were designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

"During this period of self-discipline, we had seen the importance of the abstention from all sinful acts that are in the overall interest of our spiritual life and happiness. God teaches us to eschew evils, because it's for our own ultimate good.

"One of the greatest blessings of Ramadan is that it helps us to get closer to our Creator, strengthen our faith, and promote charity or the spirit of giving to the weak and poor. It is important that we continue to live with the spirit of love, peace and harmony, which Ramadan requires.

"It is equally important that we remember our country as we pray at our respective Eid prayer grounds. We must pray for God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon the country. Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we, as citizens, must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.

"Let's not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I'm sincerely worried about this appalling reality.

"Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn't abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful coexistence and a clime of love and religious tolerance."

Obi: We Must Hold On to Our Values of Peace, Social Justice

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to hold on to the values of social justice, peace, and human progress, and to continue to observe deep respect for the country's constitution and rule of law.

Obi, who said this in his Eid-el-fitri message to Muslims, described those values as very important for societal progress and development. He noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan was a great opportunity for all to practise restraint, decorum and humility.

The LP candidate enjoined the Muslim faithful and, by extension, Nigerians, to be fair and just in all their dealings, as well as help the needy, heal the ailing, and promote mutual understanding and peace within communities.

He observed that the flaws in the recent Nigerian general election had continued to create negative ripples that manifested in various forms of uncertainty throughout the country.

Obi stated "Our dear country, Nigeria, the only nation we have, is going through uncertainties related to our recent flawed elections and the activities of fringe elements, who do not respect the rule of law, our constitution or the wish of our people. They have deployed impunity and exploited weak national institutions to subvert the will of the people."

Obi regretted that he and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, had continued to come under various forms of attack from the opposition, which he described as unfair.

He, however, maintained that they would remain law-abiding in the journey to reclaim their mandate.

He said, "It is now common knowledge that perpetrators of state capture and their acolytes continue to attack Datti and I, and, indeed, the Labour Party and the Obidient Family, for seeking redress in the court of law to recover our stolen electoral mandate. Efforts to dissuade us from pursuing rightful judicial recourse have included the deployment of fake doctored audio, identity theft, impersonation, trolls and fighting words.

"Many other untoward activities have also been directed at our people and nation, but we remain resolute in reclaiming our mandate through all peaceful and legal options under our laws and constitution. We continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We equally remain in prayers that these challenges will be overcome without adverse shock to the economy, nation and national interest.

"In the true spirit of Ramadan, I call on all Nigerians to remain focused on peace and the rule of law. I also wish to assure Nigerians and the Obidients that our struggle to reclaim our mandate is in good stead, and on course. A new Nigeria, that is safe, secure, fair and prosperous for all Nigerians is, indeed, Possible!"

Gbajabiamila Felicitates Muslims, Calls for Unity

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the occasion of this year's Eid-el-Fitr and called for unity among the people.

Reflecting on the significance of the just concluded Ramadan fasting, Gbajabiamila said Muslims should internalise the lessons and good habits that came with the religious practice. He urged Muslims across Nigeria to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country.

Gbajabiamila noted that periods like this called for sober reflection and unity from all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

He said, "Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, hence the citizens, especially Muslims at this time, must work together and pray assiduously for continuous peaceful coexistence among the people."

Saraki: Let's Transfer Ramadan's Values to Our Daily Lives

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, urged Nigerian Muslims not to drop the values imbibed during the just-ended fasting period, but adopt them as part of their daily lives and in the performance of duties and obligations as citizens.

Saraki, in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja, congratulated Muslims across the world for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting for the Hijra 1444. He noted that the values of self-denial, empathy with the less privileged, helping the weak, living a decent life, exhibiting discipline in the use of all the senses and devoting more time to supplications before the almighty Allah should be continued even after the fasting period.

The former senate president stated, "If we can all continue to be good Muslims and good citizens, irrespective of whether we are in Ramadan, then our communities will be a better place for all of us to live and we will enjoy the peace of Almighty Allah.

"This year's Ramadan has come and gone and while we pray that all of us should witness the next one in good health, we need to consciously work on becoming better Muslims, better citizens, and better individuals who are working to give a good account to Almighty Allah on the Day of Judgement.

"That is why we have to find a way to sustain the values of piety, tolerance, humility, good neighbourliness, honesty, and patriotism in our daily lives. As Muslims, we must reflect on the teachings of Islam and the lessons we have learned from the various recommended activities during Ramadan in our activities as citizens of this great country. It is the only way we can save our country.

"We must not cease praying for our country. This is a great country that Almighty Allah has blessed with all the necessary materials for her greatness. We have to do our part for the manifest destiny of our country to be realised."

Yahaya: Let's Sustain Our Prayers for Peace, Development of Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, enjoined the Ummah in the state to sustain the momentum of supplication, devotion and prayers for the peace, development and prosperity of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Yahaya made the call in his Sallah goodwill message, signed by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

The governor described Eid-el-Fitr as a period of sober reflection, and charged the Muslim faithful to replicate in their daily lives the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said, "As we celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival, I wish to admonish us to learn from the good lessons of Ramadan, which connotes piety, obedience, and selflessness. We must all imbibe the tenets of Islam which promote peace, tolerance, modesty and love."

Yahaya advised citizens not to lose faith in the face of current socio-economic challenges in the country, but remain resolute and prayerful. He said with faith, the country's trying moments will be over and Nigeria will emerge stronger and more united.

He urged residents to continue to cherish the relative peace and harmony enjoyed in the state, and called on clerics and traditional rulers to continue to preach the gospel of unity and tolerance among the diverse people for peace and growth of Gombe State and the country at large, describing peace as a catalyst for socio-economic development of any society.

Buni: Sallah Celebration, a Period of Sacrifice, Generosity

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, called on Allah to reward all Muslim Ummah across the country for their fasting during the Ramadan. Buni prayed for forgiven for all shortcomings, saying Sallah celebration is a period of sacrifice and generosity.

The governor, in his goodwill message, signed by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the people of Yobe State on the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

While praying for reward to everyone for the Ramadan fasting and forgiveness for their shortcomings, Buni urged the Muslim faithful to pray for lasting peace and prosperity in Yobe State and Nigeria.

He said, "Giving out measures of foodstuff to the poor and needy among us as stipulated by Islam is an act of worship that strengthens bond of unity and promotes happiness, mercy and love.

"Let us also be reminded that the Sallah celebration is also a period of sacrifice and generosity. We should continue to be generous to our neighbours to make life more meaningful to others.

"I wish to express my utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah for the relative peace enjoyed across the state. We should not lose faith by the sad and unfortunate killing of some people around Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area."

Abiodun: Let's Sustain Values, Tenets of Ramadan

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing another Eid-el-Fitri, and counselled them on the need to sustain the values, morals and tenets they observed and imbibed during Ramadan.

Abiodun, in a statement by his spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, noted that though fasting was over, Muslims should strive to continue with the total devotion to the Almighty Allah, good deeds, and constant remembrance as well as reverence for God.

The governor pointed out that as Ramadan symbolised holiness, dedication to the worship of Allah, and charity, Muslims in the state should stick to these pious activities, even as the holy month came to an end.

He urged the adherents of Islam to use the period of Eid-el-Fitri to supplicate to God and pray for peace, unity, progress and development of Nigeria, in general, and Ogun State, in particular.

The governor urged Muslims to celebrate the festival in a moderate manner, as Allah frowned on flamboyancy. He said Muslims should extend love and give to the less privileged, in the spirit of Ramadan.

Ugwuanyi Harps on Peace, Love, Unity, Progress

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a morale booster in the country's quest for peace, unity and progress.

Ugwuanyi, in his Sallah message, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, adding that the inherent benefits from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast are enormous and compelling.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another, as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

He wished Nigerians a pleasant celebration, urging Muslims to remain committed to the core values of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance, perseverance and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Ayade: Let's Build a Greater Nigeria

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the 29-day Ramadan fast and urged them to pray for peace and unity in the country with a view to building a greater Nigeria.

In his Eid-El-Fitr message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the Governor, called on all Nigerians to join hands to build a greater and peaceful Nigeria, irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnic and political affiliation.

He stated, "I heartily congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. I also felicitate with them on the celebration of Eid-el Fitri to mark the end of the fast.

"Ramadan is an important and reinvigorating spiritual exercise, and I, therefore, call on Muslims, particularly in our dear state, Cross River, to, at all times, imbibe the lessons of Ramadan, which resolve round love, sacrifice, peace and unity.

"All our country needs at this time is peace and unity and I urge you to make these two items the focal point of your supplications to the Almighty Allah as you celebrate Eid-el Fitri.

"I am optimistic that prayers, abstinence and sacrifices made during the holy month will continuously reflect in the daily life of the Muslim Ummah in Cross River State, in particular, and Nigeria, in general."

Edo Governor, Obaseki, Preaches Hope, Tolerance

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, felicitated with Muslims in the state on the celebration of Eid-El Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In his Eid-El Fitr message, Obaseki charged the Muslim faithful and other Edo residents not to lose faith in the country but to intensify prayers and renew their hope that the nation would overcome its current challenges.

He governor stated in the message to Muslims, "On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I extend my warmest congratulations to you as you celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

"As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I urge you to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance, discipline and love learnt during the period of Ramadan. These virtues are necessary in achieving peace, unity and sustainable socio-economic development in our state and country.

"I encourage you to continue to show love, care and compassion to one another, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), especially at this time when majority of our citizens are experiencing hardship arising from the nation's harsh economic realities."

The governor noted, "I urge you all not to lose hope in the country, despite its many socioeconomic challenges, but continue to pray for our dear state and country, Nigeria, and work towards the progress and development of our state and nation."

Bello Counsels on Peaceful Coexistence, National Integration

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, counselled Nigerians on the need for peaceful coexistence, national integration and adhering strictly to the lessons of Ramadan, which he said proffered solutions to some of the problems facing the country today.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan, Bello urged them to continue pray for the unity of the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the governor urged all Muslims to ensure that the lessons they had learnt during the Ramadan season and their act of devotion remained a consistent way of life even after the 29 days exercise.

Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that cantered on humanity, kindness, peace and love, stressing that if those lessons are imbibed, many of the problems in the country would reduce.

He also extended his felicitation to all Muslims all over the world, particularly in Kogi State, on the successful completion of the 2023 Ramadan fast, and expressed gratitude to God Almighty for keeping everyone, who had witnessed the end of the Islamic holy month in strength and health.

Jibrin: Let's Be Just, Fair, Equitable at All Times

Frontline aspirant for the presidency of the 10th Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, called on the Muslim faithful in the country to emulate the attributes of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) as symbolised by his humility and love towards all men.

In a statement, Jibrin, who represents Kano North senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Eid al-Fitr festival marking the conclusion of the Ramadan fast should serve as a guiding light to all Muslims in the country to always do what is just, fair, equitable and good towards all men, no matter the differences.

Jibrin stated, "I hereby felicitate with all Muslims on the occasion of this year's Eid al-Fitr. It is an occasion for us to thank Allah for his mercies to us as a people and on our country, Nigeria. We should, therefore, live by the teachings of the Almighty God in all our endeavours thereby building an enviable society."

He also prayed for peace in the country, while also calling on Allah to continue to direct both the current and incoming leadership of the country aright.

DSS Arrests Arms Smugglers, IGP Orders AIGs, CPs to Beef Up Security Nationwide

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, arrested two gunmen in Kano State, who were on a mission to launch attacks in one of the northern states.

The arrests came as Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, charged Commissioners of Police (CPs) and tactical commanders in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP directed that supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs should ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to critical locations, most especially eid prayer grounds and recreation centres, to build confidence among the citizens and fun seekers.

A separate statement issued by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the agency arrested two gunmen in Kano, who were in transit to deliver arms for a planned attack in one of the states in northern Nigeria.

Items seized from the duo included two AK-47 assault rifles, two empty AK47 magazines, a red boxer motorcycle, and a sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

DSS stated, "This development underscores the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious movements, persons or acts to the security agencies nearest to them.

"Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods. They should scale up measures to ensure safety of their facilities.

"The service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid al-fitr celebrations. It pledges to work with sister agencies and other stakeholders to emplace adequate security during and after the events."

Meanwhile, the IGP also assured on continued efforts to contain crime and criminality, and improve public safety and security across the country.

The police boss charged officers and men of the force to engage in critical assessment of threat-prone areas, thorough stop and search, raids on black spots, and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The IGP warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness, even as he enjoined Muslim faithful to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the significant season while remaining security conscious.

NSCDC Deploys 52,000 Personnel Nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed 52,000 officers and men of the corps across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent breach of security during the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

A statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, said the Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Audi, gave the approval for the deployment on Thursday.

According to the statement, the CG specifically tasked Zonal Commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their zones, while State Commandants were to effectively mobilise Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders and all Special Forces to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets.

The CG said, "Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

"For these obvious reasons, I have charged all zonal commanders and State Commandants with these responsibilities and everyone must brace up to discharge their assignments satisfactorily."

He charged all formations of the corps to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during and after the celebration to prevent surprises from the criminals.

Audi extended his felicitation to all Muslim faithful in the country and across the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. He ordered that deployment of personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations to make the festivity hitch-free.

Police Warns against Bringing 'Pure Water' Vehicles to Prayer Grounds

The Kwara State Police Command, yesterday, warned residents of the state, especially the Muslims faithful, against bringing water sachets, commonly called "pure water," vehicles, and praise singers, among others, to the vicinity of the Eid prayer grounds.

A statement in Ilorin by the command's Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, said, "Human and material resources available to the command have been deployed today to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

"The Kwara State Police Command wishes to congratulate Muslim faithful in Kwara State on the successful completion of the Ramadan season. The command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of its preparation for peaceful and rancour-free prayers before, during, and after the Eid Fitri celebrations.

"The command's tactical teams, headed by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, members of his management team, and the chairman and members of the state's Eid security committee, took a tour of the Eid prayer grounds across all the state in a bid to ensure that no opportunity is allowed for law-breakers and evil-minded people to access the Eid prayer ground.

"Once again, the CP advises Muslim faithful and members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the holidays. Reckless driving, overloading of vehicles by commercial transporters, acrobatic displays by motorcycle riders, and drunkenness should be avoided by all means.

"Water sachets, commonly called 'pure water', vehicles, praise singers, and sloganeering will not be allowed within the precincts of the Eid praying grounds. Human and material resources available to the command have been deployed today to ensure a hitch-free celebration."

FRSC Deploys 945 Personnel, 400 Volunteers, Embarks on Special Operations

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed no fewer than 945 officers and men as well as 400 volunteers, including Youth Islamic Group (Jama'atul Nasir Islam, Ansarudeen), as part of efforts to ensure hitch-free Eid-El-Fitri celebrations in the state.

Similarly, the command embarked on a road march 24/7 Special Operations between Thursday, 20th to Tuesday, 25th April, as part of efforts to control traffic during the 2023 for Eid-El - Fitri.

Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed these yesterday, said for equipment/logistics for the operation, 25 operational vehicles, 25 ambulances (support from Ministry of Health) as well as 15 recovery vans, three heavy recovery, 10 medium and 15 light were to be deployed.

Abdullahi also said five extricating mechines, breathelyzer/alcoholizer mechines, and 400 manual ones were to be used, while three roadside clinics and two help areas had been established, in addition to aggressive public enlightenment as well as mosque advocacy during Ramadan.

He further stressed that there would be collaboration with sister security agencies, road transport unions, media organisations, FERMA, and federal and state ministries of works and housing.

Abdullahi said others involved in the special operations during the Ramadan season included health service providers, government and private hospitals and clinics, the clergy, traders and major construction companies operating in the state.

He stated, "The major focus of the special operations are road traffic crash (RTC) reduction, free flow of traffic and clearing of obstruction as well as prompt response to RTC victims, adequate and effective information management, effective intelligent gathering, data collection and analysis.

"There will be enforcement and routine rescue standby 24/7 in the Ambulance Service points on the five major routes across the state, while daily traffic offenders will be sustained as mobile court will also be in session. There will be flag off of RTC prone locations on the five major routes across the state, while efforts are on pipeline to ensure hitch-free 2023 Eid-El Fitri celebration."