Nigeria: Govt Pushes for Implementation of SAATM to Benefit From 155,000 New Jobs, $1.3bn Annual GDP

The federal government has said it is determined to give full support to the implementation of Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in order to maximise the benefit therein.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who stated that the air transport market in sub-Saharan Africa would always present a strong dichotomy in Southern and Eastern Africa wherein the market is growing, with few major African carriers dominating international and domestic markets, which are becoming increasingly concentrated.

Sirika's declaration is coming on the back of the claim by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), that SAATM would open up Africa's skies and promote the value of aviation throughout the continent and explained that open air arrangements would boost traffic, drive economies and create jobs.

The global body said its survey suggests that if just 12 key Africa countries open their markets and increase connectivity, extra 155,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in annual GDP would be created in those countries.

The Minister acknowledged the significant progress and achievements of States and Institutions in this region, particularly the Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) for its efforts in the promotion of the implementation of International Civil Aviation Organization's International Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) for Civil Aviation Safety Oversight in the region as well as being the driver and promoter of Yamoussoukro Declaration (YD) and the SAATM.

Speaking, the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, said SAATM would enhance intra-African connections and make movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices.

Nuhu, however, solicited collective resolve not only to implement SAATM but also to make conscious efforts to address the issues of non-physical barriers including the high cost of travel within the region.

Secretary General of AFCAC, Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, disclosed that the immediate goal of AFCAC working with all the stakeholders, with support from technical and financial partners, is to improve the 5th Freedom Traffic penetration in Africa from the current level of 14.5 per cent to 30 per cent by 2025.

She noted that as more 5th freedom traffic rights are granted through liberalization, airlines can manage to connect more city-pairs in Africa, which would in turn lead to the full maximization of the benefits associated with the direct and indirect gains from a competitive environment.

The objective of SAATM is to deregulate and harmonise African airspace, to allow flights to fly freely between AU member states, which are signatories to the initiative.

Experts said much could be gained from a deregulated single African air market because it would enhance interconnectivity, reduce costs and make it easier to integrate the region's economies, trade and tourism.

According to IATA, SAATM is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063, an initiative of the African Union to create a single unified air transport market in Africa to advance the liberalization of civil aviation in Africa and act as an impetus to the continent's economic integration agenda.

"SAATM will ensure aviation plays a major role in connecting Africa, promoting its social, economic and political integration and boosting intra-Africa trade and tourism as a result. The SAATM was created to expedite the full implementation Yamoussoukro Decision, which objective was to open African airspace for African airlines without immigration barriers.

"IATA fully supports this initiative, which will open up Africa's skies and promote the value of aviation throughout the continent. Open air arrangements boost traffic, drive economies and create jobs. An IATA Survey suggests that if just 12 key Africa countries opened their markets and increased connectivity, an extra 155,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in annual GDP would be created in those countries.

"To date, 34 countries have signed up to the SAATM: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea (Bissau), Guinée, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sénégal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tchad, Togo, Zimbabwe. These countries represent over 80 pr cent of the existing aviation market in Africa," IATA stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It noted that this objective would be realised if there were effective implementation, remarking that advocacy and continuous communication to all stakeholders on the Single Africa Air Transport Market is a key element towards the operationalisation of the SAATM. It also noted that it would be the first pillar of the SAATM Prioritized Action Plan.

"To facilitate this, IATA worked with the African Union Commission, the African Civil Aviation Commission and the African Airlines Association, to create a SAATM Handbook (pdf), launched at the 30th Ordinary Plenary Session of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) on the 5th of December in Livingstone, Zambia. This handbook serves as a guidance booklet on SAATM implementation. The aim is to help all stakeholders work together to take the best advantage of SAATM to boost African development," IATA said.

However, some countries which have endorsed the treaty are yet to fully abide by its rules of opening their airspace fully for other African airlines; rather, they use high landing fees and other charges to discourage other African airlines from operating to their airspace.

Cote d'Ivoire has been indicted at various aviation fora to be the protagonist of protectionism, which is against the spirit of SAATM.