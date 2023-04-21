Nigeria: National Assembly Management Begins Training of Senators, Reps-Elect

21 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The management says the objective of the training is to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly; its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them.

The management of the National Assembly says training of members-elect will begin on 7 May ahead of inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman, Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Ali Umoru.

Mr Umoru stated that management was fully prepared for the inauguration following the conclusion of National Assembly elections and release of list of senators and members-elect by INEC.

The chairman added that management was working in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to train members-elect on legislative functions ahead of the imagination.

"The induction programme, which will be held in two batches, is scheduled to begin from May 7 to May 13 for Batch A, while Batch 'B' will hold from May 14 to May 20.

"The objective is to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly; its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them," Mr Umoru stated.

He added that the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, had constituted a Central Planning Committee as part of efforts to ensure a successful induction.

Mr Umoru stated also that the committee is made up of secretaries in the National Assembly Service and membership from the National Assembly Service Commission and those of NILDS.

