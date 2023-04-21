Nigeria: Twitter Verification - Wizkid, Davido, Others Lose Badges

In October 2022, Elon Musk announced his plans to start charging monthly for Twitter users to stay verified.

On Thursday, Nigerian celebrities and their international counterparts lost their verification badges for failing to comply with Twitter CEO Elon Musk's new rule.

The new verification rule for the microblogging app requires users to acquire or get their badges back by paying between $8(N3,684.24) and $11 (N5,065.83) per month.

Following less enthusiasm shown towards subscribing to the premium services, the result saw the removal of verification badges from accounts, particularly celebrities, who were accorded special status privileges.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES on the Twitter pages of Nigerian Afrobeat stars, Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, and Tiwa Savage, amongst others, confirm the removal of their blue tick badges.

Also, the app reforms affected most Nollywood stars, including Kate Henshaw, Toni Tones, Peter Okoye, Tobi Bakare, and others.

Several benefits revolve around having the blue verified badge on Twitter. For one, it lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

Secondly, aside from indicating how famous a person is, accounts with a verified blue check mark can not engage in misleading or deceptive practices. This is why a lot of people would want one.

Elon Musk's Decision

In October 2022, Elon Musk announced his plans to start charging monthly for users to stay verified.

Mr Musk, who recently took over as the CEO of the micro-blogging site, in a tweet, wrote, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now".

The billionaire businessman said the removal would allow more users to subscribe to Twitter Blue by paying the mandatory $8 monthly fee to acquire and retain the blue verification badge.

He argued that far too many corrupt Legacy Blue 'verification' check marks exist and that he has a choice but to remove Legacy Blue in the coming months.

Since the Tesla owner finalised the takeover deal, he has continued implementing jolting changes to the platform.

Before earlier dates set for the blue ticks removal, which passed without any noticeable action, Thursday saw accounts of high-profile users, including world leaders, politicians, celebrities, and journalists, being stripped of special recognition.

Celebrities' Reactions

The removal of the Twitter Verification Badges has sparked different reactions from some celebrities and influencers.

Nigerian screenwriter Dami Elebe questioned how the billionaire businessman would be charging $20 (N 9,210.60) a month for a tick when the news of the verification initially broke out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She wrote, "$20 a month for a tick? I'm verified in heaven, and it's free."

Another celebrity, who reacted to the development, was Kate Henshaw. She said she doesn't see the benefit of paying $100 (N46,053.00) a year to stay verified.

The actress wrote: "That was how blackberry/BBM was the rave and only thing out there. Then no more. You forget the world evolves and changes.

"Nothing lasts forever--absolutely nothing.

Others are working on their own SM apps, too, right now, as we speak. What features? I can not see the added benefit of paying $100 annually."

Also, via his Twitter handle, Peter Okoye (square) noted that Musk was only business-minded over the badge removal.

He wrote, "Elon Musk is a businessman, period."

The removal of Twitter Verification Badges continues to provoke mixed reactions among affected users. While some are indifferent or mute about it, others lament to earn it.