Liberia: Thugs Terrorize Residents of Dennis Town in Louisiana, Montserrado County

Monrovia — A group of armed-carrying hooligans is reportedly terrorizing residents of Dennis Town, Louisiana Montserrado County.

Allegedly hired by one Blama Wright, a former combatant of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), the group over the weekend demolished structures in Dennis Town, amid the discharge of firearms.

Mr. Wright is claiming a parcel of land in the area, which Dennis's family is claiming ownership of.

Wright didn't take our calls.

Residents of the area are living in fear over the constant attacks from the thugs.

They claimed Wright and his group are causing havoc in Dennis Town, causing several residents to flee the area for fear for their lives.

Last weekend's demolition of structures in the community by Wright is not the first incident.

Last year, Wright hired a group of criminals headed by one Fallah from Kpanjah. They burnt down several structures and broke down structures in Dennis Town.

The case was taken up by the Center for Legal Aid Support, the legal representation of the Dennis family.

The group believes Wright allegedly bribed a group of police officers who compromised the case.

On January 16, 2022, the Center for Legal Aid Support wrote Police Inspector General, Patrick Sudue complaining about the officers.

Mr. Omecee Johnson, the group's Executive Director said it is disappointing that some police officers will engage in corruptive behavior to circumvent the law against innocent citizens.

According to him, the unethical attitudes of the police not only undermine access to justice but also promotes a culture of impunity.

Mr. Johnson told journalists that Mr. Wright is constantly moving along with a group of armed men, burning down people's structures and brutalizing people, and illegally selling land without title deeds.

"But efforts by the residents calling for an immediate response from the government have failed, and they continue to live in fear and uncertainty of being attacked," Center for Legal Aid Support, Executive Director Johnson said.

Residents are calling on the Government to intervene and prevent the continued attacks on them by Wright and his men.