Liberia: 'He Is a Perfect Son' - Father of 16-Year-Old Liberia-American Boy Shot By 84-Year-Old White Man Tells Voa Daybreak Africa

Monrovia — Mr. Paul K. Yarl, a Liberian whose son was shot in the head by an 84-year-old white American in the State of Missouri, America, has expressed delight that the shooter has been formally charged. He at the same time expressed happiness over his son's speedy recovery.

Speaking to VOA Africa, Mr. Yarl expressed shock that such brutality would happen to his son whom he described as a "perfect son".

"We were in shock that it happened to an innocent kid, a boy who does not deserve it; a perfect son for me, I never one day got a call from anyone or anywhere that Ralph did anything to offend them," he said.

He described the shooting of his son as the worst nightmare of any parent in America in the sense of gun violence, racism and being in a segregated neighborhood.

Ralph Yarl, who is recovering from his injuries at home, rang Andrew Lester's doorbell, mistaking it for the home where his younger twin siblings were visiting a friend.

The teenager's parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at a residence on 115th Terrace, but he instead went to a residence on 115th Street, a block away.

Yarl arrived to take his brothers home but instead was met with bullets. The bleeding teenager sought help from neighbors before he collapsed at the end of one family's driveway.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Lester, who was charged with felony assault and armed criminal action, one of which carries up to a life sentence if convicted.

"There was a racial component to this case," prosecutor Zachary Thompson said, though he did not offer specifics.

Lester is not in custody. He told police that "it was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was 'scared to death"' because of the teenager's size and his own age and inability to defend himself, according to the criminal complaint.

Ralph's grandfather was the late Paul K. Yarl who once served as press attache at the Liberian Embassy here in Washington, DC.