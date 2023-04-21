Liberia: Jodie Takes Over UP-River Women Unite With Pledge to Restore Years Eaten By Locust

Monrovia — Growing up in the Brisbane Road, Moulton Corner, Virginia and other communities in Brewersville was a sense of joy for children, who have turned adults but the Liberian civil war, which destroyed every fabric of the society, didn't spare Brewersville so much more that efforts are being made to restore the years eaten by the locust.

Women, who were girls, have formed Up-River Women Unite with a mission of "empowering communities".

Mrs. Jodie Reid-Seton is leading a team of astute, ambitious and educated women, who were either born and or grew up in Brewersville and want to give back to a city revered for many things, including education with Lott Carey Baptist and Ricks Institute among the leading high schools in Liberia.

Quoting famous American anthropologist Margaret Mead, Jodie has "no doubt that a small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

She recalled how a group of committed young women from the Right Bank and St. Paul River decided to come together not to change the world but to utilize their energies and resources to transform the only community they know, Upriver, The Right Bank.

As captain of the ship, Jodie pledged before God and man to do her best to restore the lost glory of their community.

"Many years ago all of us can attest to the fact that we grew up in a community that was God-fearing, a community where each child was everyone's child, a community that valued education and produced some of Liberia's finest, including the late Angie Brooks Randolph, the first black female president of the General Assembly of the United Nations, a community that embrace high moral standing including accountability and transparency, a community that espouse development and a community that respected the rights of women and children.

"Today, sad to say, we have lost our shared values and we believe that now is the time to restore a sense of community consciousness to reclaim those years that the locusts have eaten. It is against this backdrop that Up-River Women Unite was established to bring back not only those glory days but to also ensure better days," she recalled at an induction ceremony at the Brewersville City Hall on 26 March.

Jodie said she wouldn't have become who she is if it was not for the discipline that not only her mother, but like in those days, all women of upriver gave her.

"In the coming months, we will commence discussion with Up-Riverians living in the diaspora to see how best they too can contribute to the community that made them who they are.

"We will also work with relevant stakeholders to declare this community a women and children-friendly community. By doing this, we will be creating a community that will provide the opportunity for every child and woman regardless of their status.

"In the next few weeks, we will be approaching you to commence an annual 'Up-River Day', a process that will be designed to ensure that we uphold the great tradition of Upriver.

"As the late President William Richard Tolbert, who also grew up in an upriver settlement used to say and I quote 'Total Involvement for Higher Heights!' This is our mission and we appeal to all of you to get involved in this process.

"The late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said and I quote 'If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman'. I say to you Upriverians, Upriver women are here, Work with us if you want to transform this community.

"Upriver Women Unite! Upriver Community Unite! Let freedom, peace and development once again become a part and parcel of our DNA," Jodie concluded.

Mrs. Valerie J. Robinson, who performed the oath of office, reminded Jodie and team, who were her former students at Lott Carey, that no one should seek to execute all the functions of the team.

"Leadership is like parts of the body where the body will be incomplete without the eye or ear or without the hand or foot. So the chair lady can't be everything," said Valerie as she illustrated with Jodie and the team, which epitomizes one of the hallmarks of truly an old teacher.

Those installed with Jodie as chair lady were Mrs. Hannah Lisa Woods-Carter, co-chair; Mrs. Augustus Smith, secretary; Mrs. Doris Wilson-Kofa, treasurer; Mot. Mabel Hayes, chaplain; Ms. Maron Precious Parker, public relations officer and Mrs. Bendu Sannor as operations officer.

Pearl Banks, Emmett Hayes, Laurine Mathies and Patterson Blamo will serve as a board of advisors.