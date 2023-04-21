Liberia: Shinning Stars and Dolakeh FC Wins LFA Inaugural Women's Regional Leagues in Lofa and Nimba

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association's inaugural women's leagues in Lofa and Nimba Counties came to an end over the weekend with Shinning Stars and Dolakeh FC crowned as champions.

This was the first time the Liberian Football Federation established lower women's leagues to decentralize the sport and discover hidden talents in the two counties.

The Foya-based club defeated Wologisi Lioness of Voinjama 6-1 in the second leg on 14 April to finish 6-2 on aggregate. Liberia Football Association's 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton and women's football desk officer Aletha Massaquoi presented the medals to the Shinning Stars.

In Nimba County, Dolakeh FC was crowned champions of the inaugural women's regional league. They secured the title with a 1-1 draw against World Girls II on 17 April in Ganta, needing only a point to clinch the championship. Liberia Football Association's 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton and women's football desk officer Aletha Massaquoi presented the medals to the team.

The league featured Intelligent FC, Nimba Girls FC, Nimba Girls Power, Jerry FC, Denton FC, and On-Goal Academy FC.