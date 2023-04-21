Liberia: Shinning Stars and Dolakeh FC Wins LFA Inaugural Women's Regional Leagues in Lofa and Nimba

20 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association's inaugural women's leagues in Lofa and Nimba Counties came to an end over the weekend with Shinning Stars and Dolakeh FC crowned as champions.

This was the first time the Liberian Football Federation established lower women's leagues to decentralize the sport and discover hidden talents in the two counties.

The Foya-based club defeated Wologisi Lioness of Voinjama 6-1 in the second leg on 14 April to finish 6-2 on aggregate. Liberia Football Association's 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton and women's football desk officer Aletha Massaquoi presented the medals to the Shinning Stars.

In Nimba County, Dolakeh FC was crowned champions of the inaugural women's regional league. They secured the title with a 1-1 draw against World Girls II on 17 April in Ganta, needing only a point to clinch the championship. Liberia Football Association's 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton and women's football desk officer Aletha Massaquoi presented the medals to the team.

The league featured Intelligent FC, Nimba Girls FC, Nimba Girls Power, Jerry FC, Denton FC, and On-Goal Academy FC.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.