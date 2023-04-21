Liberia Revenue Authority Launches the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has officially launched the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS) at its headquarters in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The new digital tax system is inclusive of online registration and filing and makes tax payment easier while improving taxpayers' experiences.

Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah explained that the launch of LITAS is part of efforts to transform the Tax Administration of the country.

"Today we are excited because we at LRA have taken another step because we want to change the ecosystem or the way we do business. We are moving to billion and it's a process, and these are some of the systems that will help us generate more revenues, " CG Nah noted.

LRA Commissioner for Domestic Tax Darlingston Y. Talery told the launching event that LITAS will reduce compliance costs, minimize human interferences and related errors, and boost revenue growth.

The LRA will roll out LITAS to all tax business offices across the 15 counties of Liberia, Talery said. He noted the challenges of electricity, internet connectivity and financial support that come along with it, but expressed optimism for success.

Acting Finance and Development Planning Minister and Comptroller General of Liberia Janga Kowo lauded LRA for the progress, expressing confidence that the digitalization of tax collection will help to achieve the government's development agenda.

"I say bravo to the innovative leadership of the Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah and LRA family [in your] quest to move Liberia revenue generation to billions," the Comptroller General of Liberia said.

World Bank Group Acting Country Manager Mack Capehart Mulbah applauded LRA for what he termed a "great venture" in generating more revenues for the country through the use of digitalization and pledged more support to the LRA.

African Development Bank, Senior Country Economist, Yusuf Bob Foday, stressed that "AFDB is pleased with the progress at LRA because digitalization is the right way to go because it improves services and increases revenue collections."

BACKGROUND

With support from partners including the African Development Bank Group, The World Bank, SIDA and the European Union, the LRA 2021 launched the pilot phase of the LITAS to replace the Standard Integrated Government Tax System (SIGTAS).

LITAS is part of efforts to improve tax compliance and increase tax revenue with the aim of gathering sustainable resources to support Liberia's growth and development.

The launch of LITAS is besides other innovative online tax payment processes including the Port Automation and Digitization System - a paperless system launched in 2022, meant to speed up customs clearance processes.

The digitization of tax payment platforms supports the goals of the LRA in ensuring the transformation of revenue administration by utilizing effective information and communication technology as stated in Goal Four of the Authority's strategic direction.

