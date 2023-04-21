Liberia: LFA Completes Women's League Digitalization Workshop

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) held a digitalization workshop for women's club in the lower league from 17-18 April.

The training, which was facilitated by LFA competitions manager Joel Freeman, registrar-general Jeffrey Cholopleh and chief statistician Ernest Dapity Flan, was intended to help women's clubs registered players in the LFA Connect System.

The system, among other things, seeks to keep a data base of the ages of players and profile and moving from manual to digital.

Female sports journalists Fatumata Barrie of Prime FM and Naneka Hoffman of Hott FM, New Dawn newspaper and social media blog Let's Promote Women's Football observed the training.

LFA President Mustapha Raji, 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton and executive committee member Kelvin Bayoh attended the closing ceremony.