South Africa: Kirsten Neuschäfer On Brink of Becoming First Woman to Win Golden Globe Race

KirstenNeuschäfer/GoldenGlobeRace
Kirsten Neuschäfer, South African woman sailor
21 April 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Kirsten Neuschäfer, 39, from Gqeberha in South Africa, is participating in what is considered the greatest challenge by sailing around the world, alone, and without GPS - the Golden Globe Race 2022.

The solo race started on September 4, 2022, from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France. Neuschäfer's boat, Minnehaha, was created by Cecil Lange, an esteemed boat builder, in 1988 with the help of designer Ed Monk. The Cape George 36 is a fiberglass adaptation of the Tally Ho Major, Atkins 1930s boat.

Minnehaha is named after a fictional local woman from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's 1855 poem The Song of Hiawatha. She is the lover of the poem's primary character, Hiawatha. Neuschäfer says the name Minnehaha is said to mean "laughing water" in the poem. In the Dakota Sioux language it translates to "waterfall".

Sailing has been in Neuschäfer's blood since young- sailing dinghies since childhood and  then turning professional in 2006. Her career includes sailing training and sail boat delivery - with her longest single-handed sail boat delivery from Portugal to South Africa.

In 2015, Neuschäfer began working for Skip Novak on his Pelagic Expeditions to South Georgia, The Antarctic Peninsula, Patagonia and the Falklands.

According to Goldengloberace.com, Neuschäfer sailed several film crews to capture the beauty of the Antarctic. She was featured in National Geographic series Wild Life Resurrection Island with Bertie Gregory as she sailed his crew throughout South Georgia to shed light on the beautiful ecosystems and hardships they've faced. She also sailed and was a support vessel for several crews from the newest BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Neuschäfer also cycled from Europe back home to South Africa (15,000 km over approximately one year) when she was just 22. The solitary adventurer travelled throughout the north west, central and southern Africa, ending her journey at Cape Agulhas, the southern-most tip of Africa.

Neuschäfer described that trip as giving her the deepest appreciation of Africa and her people.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.