Nigeria: Shun Indiscriminate Waste Disposal, Lawma Begs Residents

As residents celebrate the Eid-il-Fitr festival, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has appealed against indiscriminate waste disposal, reiterating its commitment to ensuring a clean and healthy environment during and after the festive season.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, in a statement through, Director, Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashade, noted that waste management was an essential service that must be provided for the well-being of the people and the environment.

Odunmboni, assured residents that LAWMA was prepared to handle the expected increase in waste generation during the festive season, urging them to properly bag their waste and put them in covered bins, to avoid loose waste on the road median and setbacks.

The LAWMA boss stated that Public Sector Participant, PSP, operators had been directed to discharge their duties effectively with the agency offering backup services to fill in any gaps.

"We understand that there will be an increase in waste generation during the festive season, but we want to assure Lagosians that LAWMA is prepared to handle it.

"We have intensified our waste management efforts and are providing backup trucks for our PSP operators to ensure that waste is promptly collected and disposed of," he said.

Odumboni, also implored residents to refrain from activities that could damage the environment and endanger the lives of people, but to support efforts of LAWMA to make the metropolis livable for all.

According to him, "We want to appeal to residents to desist from acts capable of making life miserable for the environment and its inhabitants.

"We want to ensure that everyone enjoys a clean and healthy environment during and after the Eid-il-Fitr celebrations."

Odumboni wished all residents a joyful and clean Eid-il-Fitr, celebration, while encouraging them to call LAWMA's toll-free lines: 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries on waste management in their areas during and after the festive season.