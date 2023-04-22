Nigeria: Tinubu Urged to Appoint Faleke As Chief of Staff

A non-political Northern youth group, known as Arewa Social Youth Forum, has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to appoint Hon James Faleke as his Chief of Staff.

The group, in a statement signed by Umaru Yahaya said their recommendation came after the evaluation of the names being mentioned in the media as contenders for the position.

He said the ambidextrous nature of Faleke when he served as the Secretary of the APC Presidential Council puts him ahead of others, especially when the issue of balancing of offices is considered.

"Following a series of media reports regarding who the President-Elect picks as his Chief of Staff, it is imperative that some criteria and some evaluations are needed to arrive at conclusion, regarding the right man for that sensitive office," he said.

He said after a series of scientific evaluations, alongside Nigeria's principle of zoning of offices, which engenders unity and peaceful co-existence, the Forum is urging the President-Elect, to appoint James Faleke as his Chief of Staff.

"Hon. Faleke who has been a loyalist to the President-Elect for over 30 years, and his ambidextrous nature coupled with his knowledge of the country exhibited when he served as the Secretary of the APC Presidential Council is the major reason the APC triumphed in the North during the presidential poll," he said.

"His administrative prowess, sagacity and his legislative knowledge are attributes needed to coordinate the staff of the president.

He said Faleke is a highly-experienced lawmaker, who can build a very cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the new dispensation because he represents the new generation of Nigerian political class, politically savvy and intellectually vibrant.

"It is in the best interest of the country to appoint a Northern Christian, especially at a time when the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket is being used by some individuals to sow discord among Nigerians," Yahaya said.

The group further urged the President-elect not to jettison the issue of zoning and balancing of power.