Nigeria: Scores Feared Dead As Building Collapses in Ibadan

22 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

A block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday evening, collapsed.

However, the number of trapped persons or casualties, if any, remained unknown.

The collapsed structure is in front of a residential three-storey building in the area.

All attempts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibadan, and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident were futile at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are intensifying efforts to evacuate the rubble.

·Details later...

