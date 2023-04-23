Nigeria: I Regret My Altercation With Olamide At 2015 Headies - Don Jazzy

23 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has said that he regretted his altercation with his colleague, Olamide, at the 2015 Headies Awards.

Recall that the 2015 Headies was widely talked about following an outburst from Olamide after he felt that his signee, Lil Kesh, was cheated out of the Next Rated award category, which was won by Don Jazzy's Reekado Banks at the time.

Speaking on the recent episode of Doyin's Corner podcast hosted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, Don Jazzy admitted that his action at the 2015 Headies Awards was out of character.

He said, "There was the Headies incident [my altercation with Olamide]. That one was also out of character. I regretted that like instantly as soon as I came down from the stage."

Jazzy said he had already apologized to the organisers and Olamide.

