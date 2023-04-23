Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Reject Government's 100 Percent Increment Offer

Civil servants have refused to government's 100% salary increment offer citing several reasons.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president CecIlia Alexander on Friday said the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting failed as the unions did not sign any agreement.

Alexander accused the Public Service Commission (PSC) of pre-emptying information that was not yet agreed upon between the government and workers.

"ZCPSTU refused to sign the NJNC agreement because the PSC pre-empted through a circular written by the secretary who ordinarily should not have according to Statutory Instruments (SI) 141 of 1997," Alexander said.

She alleged that some government sectors got their increment in February (Defence and Home Affairs) while some are now getting theirs in April.

"The effective date where other sectors got a salary increase two months earlier and other civil servants have no inflation-adjusted salary components," added Alexander.

She also mentioned that the clothing allowance of US$30 was not addressed.

Alexander said the current salary structure as implemented had brought distortions, especially within the same sector where in some instances junior personnel were now earning more than administrators.

She urged the PSC to review pensioners' benefits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We note with concern that pensioners are getting a raw deal and their plight needs urgent review and consideration by the employer."

The council unanimously agreed that the second quarter of negotiations be started as a matter of urgency considering the last increment had already been eroded by inflation.

Early this month, the PSC approved a 100% remuneration review for civil servants except for the health sector.

The review included the cushioning Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250 per month across all sectors, excluding the health sector, whilst the government pensioner was given US$100 per month paid concurrently with ZWL$ salaries.

The health sector allowance was pegged at US$200 in the same manner.

Teachers were awarded a US$80 teaching allowance payable at the prevailing inter-bank rate with effect from April 1, 2023.

The teaching allowance replaced the previously introduced school fees payment facility hence the facility was discontinued.