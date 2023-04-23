Nigeria: Otu Ita Otoyo - a Promoter of Ethical Causes, Says Umana

23 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has described Chief Otu Ita Otoyo as a passionate promoter of ethical causes, who chose integrity over convenience.

Chief Otoyo, is a well-respected chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, who celebrated his 70th birthday anniversary in Uyo, recently.

In his goodwill message to Chief Otoyo, the Honourable Minister wrote "Looking back over the years of your strong impact on people and places in the state and country, it is worth celebrating a man who has always chosen principle over fashion and integrity over convenience. You have been our own intellectual, an inimitable writer and a passionate promoter of ethical causes".

Recalling some outstanding achievements of the celebrant, Umana noted "During your stewardship as the Akwa Ibom State PDP Chairman, your TOTAL commitment to excellence, fair play and justice earned you the well-deserved nickname TOTAL CHAIR. As a leader in our Party, the APC, you have remained the Sage whose counsel and advocacy is respected by all and sundry".

He, therefore, urged the septuagenarian to remain strong in selfless service to humanity, wishing him many more years of good health and celebrations.

" As you attain the biblical milestone of threescore and ten today, I urge you to continue in your unstinting service to humanity. You are indeed a true patriot, and a jolly good fellow deserving of the solidarity and fellowship of all good men. On behalf of my wife and children I, therefore, want to wish you the best of celebrations.

"We pray for your continuing good health and long life, and look forward to many more birthday celebrations for you in the years to come".

