Nigeria: Seven Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Crashes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The lone crash involving a Mazda bus marked BDG993YG occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Seven persons including two children were killed on Sunday after a bus crashed and went up in flames on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

14 other passengers were injured in the accident which occurred in the OPIC area of the highway.

A spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the area, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Ms Okpe said 22 persons - seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children and three female children - were in the crashed bus.

She blamed the crash on "excessive speed and brake failure which led to the loss of control."

The FRSC said some of the passengers were burnt to death, adding that the injured were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Centre, Ojota while the corpses were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to the spokesperson, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists "to shun speeding and always conduct a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect."

