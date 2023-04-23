Nigeria: Anambra Govt Establishes Bureau of Missing Persons

The bureau is part of the recommendations by a committee set up to investigate the cause of Biafra agitation in the state.

The Anambra State Government has approved the establishment of a bureau of missing persons.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Paul Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mr Nwosu said the approval was made at the State Executive Council meeting and that the bureau would be domiciled in the State Ministry of Justice.

He said the establishment of the bureau was part of the fulfilment of the recommendation by the Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State had, in April 2022, set up the committee to help address rising cases of agitation, insecurity and other challenges in the state.

The 15-member committee had renowned human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu as its Chairperson, Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, as Secretary and Sylvia Ifemeje, the State Commissioner for Justice as a member.

Other members of the committee include Joe Nwaorgu, Udenta Udenta, Uju Agomoh, Jerome Madueke, Okechukwu Obi-Okoye and Charles Oputa (Charly Boy).

Others are John Otu, Ngozi Odumuko, Onyeka Onwenu, Joe Abah, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Sam Egwuatu and Joseph Ikechebelu.

The committee was inaugurated by Mr Soludo on 23 June 2022 and was given six months to complete its assignment.

The purpose of the committee was to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts and the healing of the victims of the violence.

It was also to handle victims' restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation to allow restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state.

The committee was to further identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South-east since 1999.

They are to document victims and circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration.

The commission submitted its report to Mr Soludo on 17 February.

Another mandate of the bureau

Mr Nwosu, the information commissioner, said part of the mandate of the newly established bureau was to trace cases of missing persons and come up with the needed database to support police investigations and eventual prosecution of suspects.