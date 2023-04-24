Rwanda Bolsters Mosquito Spraying Efforts to Eradicate Malaria

The government, through Rwanda Biomedical Centre, is intensifying efforts to eradicate malaria in the country by continuing an Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) exercise.

With the aim of reducing the prevalence of malaria-carrying mosquitoes, the exercise involves spraying insecticides on the interior walls and surfaces of households.

It is currently underway in 13 districts of the Southern and Eastern provinces, as well as Rusizi district in the Western Province, and is a critical component of a comprehensive malaria control strategy that includes the distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets, diagnosis and treatment of malaria cases, and community education on malaria prevention.

Speaking in Kirengere cell, Byimana sector of Ruhango district, Beatus Cyubahiro, Entomology Senior Officer in the malaria division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, stated that the residual indoor spraying exercise is expected to conclude on April 22 in all but one of the 13 districts, Huye. District selection is based on the number of reported malaria cases.

Cyubahiro reported a significant reduction in malaria cases since RBC began spraying exercise, with an 85 per cent decrease nationwide in 2022. In Ruhango, for example, there were about 340,000 cases in 2018, but in 2022, that number dropped to 39,000, representing an 89 per cent decrease.

To date, said Cyubahiro, 91 per cent of 108, 297 households in Ruhango have been sprayed, adding that all households in the 13 districts are being sprayed except in Rusizi where only eight sectors have been covered given that there are the ones with malaria prevalence.

He declared that the cost of the exercise in each district ranges from Rwf 1.5 to 2 billion.

According to Timothe Havugimana, a community health worker in the same area, they allow residents three days to prepare for the spraying exercise and move their belongings out of the house before the spraying begins.

Havugimana noted that since the exercise began, there has been a significant reduction in malaria cases. However, he emphasized that it is still essential for people to sleep under mosquito nets for added protection against malaria.

Seth Uwamahoro, one of the residents whose households was sprayed stated that the exercise has been conducted at her household three times, and she has not had any malaria cases since then.

Uwamahoro highlighted that she also sleeps under a mosquito net and takes additional measures, such as clearing bushes around her home, to protect herself from mosquito bites.

In order to ensure the efficacy of insecticides used to combat mosquitoes, RBC has set up twelve research sites across the country.

One of them is at Karambi Health Center in Ruhango district.

Elias Niyituma, an entomologist at the Karambi site, revealed that they have a team responsible for capturing mosquitoes from the valleys' water and bringing them to the laboratory.

There, he continued, they use microscopes to identify the species of mosquitoes and send samples to RBC for further research. Additionally, they conduct tests to determine if the insecticides to be used are effective in killing mosquitoes.

Working with local Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), RBC is also pushing community awareness, so that people will get to know more about the prevention of malaria.

Narcisse Kaneza, the Coordinator of the Rwanda Interfaith Council on Health (RICH), an organisation which partners with the RBC to raise awareness about malaria, explained that they educate people on various malaria prevention measures, such as removing stagnant water and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

He said they also emphasise on dispelling myths and promoting appropriate medical care-seeking behaviour about malaria.

"In the past, some members of the Christian community would rely solely on prayer instead of seeking medical care when they contracted malaria. However, we started dispelling such myths and encouraged community members to seek appropriate medical attention when needed," he said.