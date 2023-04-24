Nigeria: Davido Under Spotlight On Glo-Sponsored African Voices

This week's edition of the popular television magazine, CNN African Voices ChangeMakers will be spotlighting America-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Davido. African Voices is sponsored by telecommunications company, Globacom.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke was born on November 21, 1992 to Nigerian parents in Atlanta, United States,. He is a 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Nigeria.

His first single was "Dami Duro" which brought him to limelight and was followed by second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012). Six additional singles--"Back When", "Ekuro", "Overseas", "All of You", "Gbon Gbon", and "Feel Alright"--which were all very successful were all taken from his 2012 debut album Omo Baba Olowo

Davido started gaining recognition in 2012 when he won Next Rated award at The Headies, Hes subsequently returned to the studio and released the hit singles "Gobe", "One of a Kind", "Skelewu", "Aye", "Tchelete (Goodlife)", "Naughty", "Owo Ni Koko", "The Sound" and "The Money", all between 2013 and 2015. The singles particularly Skelewu and Aye became instant hits.

In 2016, Davido reputed as one of the most followed African artistes on both Instagram and Twitter founded the record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) his record label kicked off in 2016 and has become a platform for many up and coming musicians. By 2018, Davido won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, while in 2019, he was listed as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine. In 2021 he appeared on Time magazine's Time 100 Next List.

Timeless, his latest album was released in March, 2023. Viewers are in for a good time on the CNN Channel 401 beginning Saturday at 11.30a.m, with repeat episode on Sunday 4.30a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on the same channel.