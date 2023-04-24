Nigerian Idol Season 8 - Search for the Next Superstar Begins Tonight

Fans of the reality TV singing competition Nigerian Idol will be entertained tonight as the search for the next music superstar begins. Fans can expect to be wowed by the auditioners' incredible talents, enjoy great music, and have a good laugh when clips of auditions air tonight. The show will air in phases until the live shows begin on May 28, with the grand finale set to air on July 16.

Nigerian Idol has been a platform for discovering some of Nigeria's biggest music stars, such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi. Last year, Progress Chukwuyem emerged as the winner. For this season, songwriter Simi and multiple-award-winning entertainer D'banj retained their seat for the second time, while Obi Asika and IK Osakioduwa are returning for the third season.

Organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic are optimistic about the new season, promising to give fans undiluted and premium entertainment.

"MultiChoice is committed to bringing another season deserving of every vote cast. We have taken the time to scour the nation for talents to showcase this season," said the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola.

Dans can also catch up on all auditions and "behind-the-stage" conversations on a Nigerian Idol pop-up channel (DStv ch. 199).