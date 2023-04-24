Egypt Begins Evacuating Nationals From Safe Zones in Sudan - FM

23 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday 23/4/2023 the start of evacuating a number of Egyptians from safe areas in Sudan in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.

This comes within the framework of the efforts of the state to implement the evacuation plan for Egyptians from Sudan.

In a press statement, the ministry said that the would-be evacuees were asked to head for Egypt's consulate in Khartoum and in Port Sudan or the consular office in Wadi Halfa in northern Sudan for the beginning of their trip home.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.