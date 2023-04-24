Egypt Begins Evacuating Nationals From Safe Zones in Sudan - FM

The Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday 23/4/2023 the start of evacuating a number of Egyptians from safe areas in Sudan in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.

This comes within the framework of the efforts of the state to implement the evacuation plan for Egyptians from Sudan.

In a press statement, the ministry said that the would-be evacuees were asked to head for Egypt's consulate in Khartoum and in Port Sudan or the consular office in Wadi Halfa in northern Sudan for the beginning of their trip home.

MENA